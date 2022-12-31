Welcome to 2023. As we ring in the new year, let's take some time to appreciate the area's sports highlights from the past year. Here a few storylines that made for a memorable 2022.
-Skyline's Nelah Roberts continued her dominance in distance races, winning a third-straight 4A cross country title and repeating as state champ in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
-The Spud Kings, a US Premier Hockey League team, made their long-awaited debut this year, selling out the new Mountain America Center on opening weekend and giving area fans a fun option for sports entertainment.
-It was a tough decision for Kenyon Sadiq, but Skyline's talented receiver finally signed with the University of Oregon after sifting through at least two dozen offers. A 4-star player and the state's top recruit, Sadiq also helped lead the Grizzlies to a third-consecutive 4A state title.
-On paper, this is where the Hillcrest boys basketball team was supposed to be at the end of the season. The experienced and talented Knights were favored all season long, but saved their best for last with an impressive state tournament culminating in the team's first championship.
-The Boise area has typically had the edge over eastern Idaho when it comes to high school swimming, but Skyline is closing the gap. Led by Gavin Dustin, who set a 200 free state record for the fourth straight year and won the 500 free for the second straight season, the Skyline boys captured their first team title in program history.
-Having one football powerhouse in the area is impressive. How about three? Rigby in 5A, Skyline in 4A, and Sugar-Salem in 3A, all captured state titles this past season. The Trojans won their third state title in four years. Skyline won its third straight title and fifth in seven years. Sugar-Salem won its fourth state championship in five years.
-Perhaps no area athlete has been as dominating in their sport as Challis golfer Kelli Ann Strand. Despite competing for the 1A Vikings, Strand won 2A state titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The only thing that kept her from a fourth was the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. She capped her prep career with an impressive showing at the state tournament, shooting 15-under 129 with 12 birdies and two eagles.
-The Madison volleyball team rounded out its state trophy collection by finally capturing the blue championship hardware. After finishing fourth, third and second over the past three seasons, the Bobcats' talented and experienced lineup persevered with a sweep over Timberline in the finals.
-The golf shot of the year belongs to Madison's Ashton McArthur, who nailed a long and winding putt on the final hole to win the 5A state title.
-After losing in the state tournament in back-to-back seasons, the Sugar-Salem girls basketball team finally got back on top, winning the 3A state title with an impressive win over conference foe Teton in the championship game.
-It was another succesful state cross country meet for area runners. Along with Skyline's Nelah Roberts claiming a third 4A title, North Fremont's Corbin Johnston captured the boys 2A crown and Blackfoot's Matt Thomas ran to glory in the 4A race. The Sugar-Salem girls won the 3A state title.
-It might be harder to repeat as state champion than it is to win that first title, but the Sugar-Salem boys soccer team didn't care. After winning the program's first title in 2021, the Diggers capped 2022 with 3-2 win over Wendell in the 3A title match and finished 19-2-0.
-The South Fremont and Ririe wrestling programs have been among the best in the state and both celebrated state titles last winter. The state wrestling championships also featured a girls tournament for the first time, with Bonneville's Kayla Vail taking second in the 120-pound bracket.
-The Idaho Falls Bandits came within one out of becoming a three-peat champion at the American Legion World Series, but Alabama rallied late to spoil the celebration. The Bandits however have established themselves as not only one of the top programs in Idaho, but have thrived under the national spotlight.
-Area teams were double trouble at the state tennis championships. Hillcrest's Nicole Tran and Berklee Olsen won a state title, as did Bonneville’s Jamison Lemon and Dawson Belnap.
-With all-state player Mattie Olson missing the season due to a knee injury, it wasn't clear how the Skyline girls basketball team would respond. By the end of the season that question was answered as the Grizzlies advanced to the 4A state title game for the first time in program history, knocking of previously unbeaten Blackfoot along the way. In Olson's absence, freshman phenom Shay Shippen emerged and has taken the baton as one of the state's top players.
-Sugar-Salem track and cross country coach Brett Hill reached the 50 state title milestone as the Digger boys claimed the 3A state track title. Hill has coached state winners in cross country and track at Sugar-Salem and Firth.
