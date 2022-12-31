Welcome to 2023. As we ring in the new year, let's take some time to appreciate the area's sports highlights from the past year. Here a few storylines that made for a memorable 2022.

-Skyline's Nelah Roberts continued her dominance in distance races, winning a third-straight 4A cross country title and repeating as state champ in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.