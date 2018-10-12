ST. ANTHONY — Strictly defined, Friday night’s game between the Diggers and Cougars was just another regular season contest.
But this is Sugar. And this is South.
And this is the one they call “The Cold War.”
And in this one, the visiting Diggers broke the Red (and Black), making the most of field position and opportunities in a 27-13 road win.
That means state playoff freedom for the Diggers in the form of a first-round bye, and the title Mountain Rivers Conference Champions.
“That was one of our goals, to get that first round bye by being the best in the conference,” junior lineman and team captain Kenneth Copley said. “That’s huge, because now we can have that week off to recover, recoup and prepare.”
Separated by just eight miles of State Highway 20, the annual Sugar-South battle of Upper Valley bad boys has been particularly competitive of late with the two teams splitting their past 14 coming into Friday.
“These guys definitely know each other, and they definitely compete harder against each other,” South Fremont coach Chad Hill said. “This is always one of the hardest-hitting games we play all year, and we look forward to it.”
Sugar put the heat on early, taking a 20-0 lead thanks to a sweet read on a fake punt, two turnovers and the two short fields those turnovers produced.
Junior quarterback Tanner Harris scored the first of three short rushing touchdowns one play after teammate and punter Hadley Miller took a fake punt 50 yards on 4th and 4 to the South Fremont 2-yard line.
“Yeah, that is my read, and the gap was wide open and I had the opportunity to take it, so I took it,” Miller said.
South Fremont quarterback Jace Neville was intercepted on the Cougars’ third possession, and Harris hit senior Ethan Warner to convert the turnover into points.
South shot itself in the foot a second time just after that score, giving the ball away on the ensuing kickoff on a fumbled reverse.
Sugar got the ball from the five and Harris punched it in.
South scored late in the second quarter on a Neville keeper, and added another score on a TD catch from Kyler Yancey, but could not completely overcome the first-quarter deficit.
“We gave them those short fields and that hurt us,” Hill said. “Overall, I am proud of the way our defense played and our effort as a group.”
South Fremont (4-3, 0-1) will close out its regular season schedule with a home game against Teton (2-5, 0-1), with the winner claiming the “B” state playoff berth from District 6.
Sugar (6-1, 2-0) will get its road-trip playlist together for a season finale at Parma (1-7) in what essentially is a state playoff dress rehearsal.