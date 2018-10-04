Despite 23 mile per hour winds that caused numerous thrown ducks and "Madison referees," Hillcrest's Thursday game with Shelley continued 4A District 6's status quo.
The Knights, guarding the conference's No. 1 seed, remain the team to beat.
On its senior night, Hillcrest beat Shelley 42-14 at Thunder Stadium thanks to two Trae Henry kick returns for touchdowns, 170 rushing yards from new starting tailback Oakley Hussey and a defense that kept Shelley in check during the second half.
Up 27-14 by half, the Knights cruised in the second half thanks to a smothering defense that got into the Russet backfield early and often on downs (Ed Carle led all defenders with three sacks).
Hillcrest moves to 6-1 on the season and remains undefeated (4-0) in conference play.
By the end of Thursday night's smackdown, the Knights got their back-ups in — including hybrid, cheerleader-nose tackle Cory Gudmundson (who proclaimed one of his favorite hobbies was "hanging with hots girls" during the senior night's pregame festivities) — and milked out the clock for their fifth-straight win.
"This is the best conference in the state. No doubt," Shelley coach Jake Monahan said.
"We knew we had to stop the run and we didn't. But no one else really has either. I feel like that's the best team in our conference. I think if they keep working hard, that team might have a few rings on their fingers," Monahan added.
Work hard? Sure. The Knights — without one of their best players, Jordan Neuerburg — have adapted and proven themselves.
But Henry's two kick return for touchdowns looked easy.
Shelley, which tied the game once in the first half with Parker Hanson touchdown catches from Jake Wray, couldn't keep momentum thanks to Hillcrest's 6-foot, 185-pound dual threat.
Henry answered both Russet touchdowns with ensuing kick returns of 80 and 90 yards to sap Shelley's energy.
"(Henry)'s too fast to be touched," said Hussey, sporting No. 29 in tribute to his grid-kid days and family. Hussey finished Thursday night off with 19 carries, four rushes of 20 yards-or-more and a five-yard touchdown that put Thursday's bout away.
"As coach said, it was a trap game," Henry said. "We needed to play, keep the intensity up. We lost it at times, but we always bounced back."
Though the status quo remains the same for both teams heading into the final weeks of the regular season, Thursday's scoreline doesn't paint a complete picture. Shelley played valiantly in the first half.
The Russets responded to both of Kyle Austin's 1-yard touchdown runs in the first half with methodical drives that included Hanson, Wray, Wyatt Remington and Brandon McBride.
McBride finished with four catches for 64 yards, including a 44-yard catch down the left sideline that eventually set up Hanson's first touchdown catch of the night. Hanson finished with six catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Penalties also went in favor of Shelley. The Knights committed 10 penalties during the first half (thus conducting the "Madison refs" outcries).
But depth — the true difference of the two programs — went in favor of Hillcrest.
The Knights finished with 10 different ball carriers and two ball carries over the century mark (Taylor Sloan had 101 rushing yards on five carries).
Austin finished with 62 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
"Sometimes you have to learn lessons the hard way and it's cliche, but don't take things for granted, don't take a play off, because when you're old like me, you look back on those times and you wish you would've done things a little bit harder," Monahan said, as Shelley (2-5, 0-3 4A District 6) plays at Idaho Falls Friday.
Hillcrest finishes out conference play at Blackfoot (2-4, 0-2 4A District 6) Friday.