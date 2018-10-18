Thursday's bout between the Idaho Falls Tigers and Bonneville Bees was exhausting — in more ways than one.
Statistically, the Tigers went blow-for-blow, touchdown-for-touchdown with the Bees to clinch the No. 3 seed out of 4A District 6, winning the two hour, 45 minute-long bout, 59-32.
Like a broken video game simulator, Idaho Falls running back Cameron Conrad rushed for four touchdowns and 396 yards on 34 carries.
Receivers Chase Baker and Kalvin Bowen each caught two touchdowns from quarterback Cannon Thompson. Spencer Moore added another touchdown on the ground. Defensive end Carson Fugleberg — who also switched from tight end to the o-line due to team injuries — finished with three sacks.
"I gotta thank my o-line and my fullbacks because without them I don't do well," Conrad said.
Initially down 19-6, Bonneville scored four touchdowns during the third quarter — two of which saw receiver Colton Reifschneider rip the Tigers' defense for 45 yards and 65 yards — to storm back with their playoff hopes on the line.
The fast-paced comeback would end in vain for the Bees, however, as the Tigers outscored them 40-26 in the second half. Thursday's game saw 14 combined touchdowns and the most points scored by an Idaho Falls team since Nov. 1, 2013.
"I was just so excited that everybody was scoring touchdowns," Baker said of the offensive back-and-forth. "Like, I didn't really care about my touchdowns, I was just excited everybody on the field was scoring touchdowns."
Emotionally, Thursday's bout saw two teams on two different sides of the ever-so-delicate axle of sports.
After losing to rival Skyline back in September, Idaho Falls has yet to lose a game in October.
The Tigers (6-3, 3-2 4A District 6) came in with a simple goal: win, and their in the playoffs for the second-straight fall.
They did just that, as Conrad scored on runs of one, 56, 16 and 19 at Ravsten Stadium.
"I don't know, practice helps," Conrad said when asked about his workload. "They'll give me the ball plenty of times. Like, we'll do run plays and then we do pass plays and you get used to it.
I've never had a problem (with his health). So, it's been good," Conrad added.
For Bonneville's playoff hopes, the Bees came into the 4A matchup on the outside looking in due to 4A District 6's tiebreaker rules.
Based on the Azzie point differential system, Bonneville not only needed to beat Idaho Falls, but also win by 12 points or more to atleast secure a playoff spot. Anything less — a nine-point win, let's say — would result in elimination or an at-large bid.
Regardless of pregame playoff scenarios, though, the Bees eventually walked away Ravsten Thursday with heartbreak and their season over at 4-5.
Quarterback Willie Nelson, who sparked Bonneville's second half comeback with a 37-yard touchdown scramble, finished 19-of-34 for 293 passing yards and three touchdowns. Reifschneider led all receivers with eight catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Nelson also had 12 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns. 234 of his passing yards came during an 18 minutes span.
And following a 1-yard quarterback keeper, the junior signal caller was carried off the field by teammate Dylan Virgil, as Bonneville's players embraced one last time this fall.
"The difference about this end is that this is the end for our seniors. It's the end for the guys who put so much time and effort to help me and help other guys out, and now they're not going to be there," Bonneville's Matt Boone said, emotional. "I think that's the most difficult thing because I got another year. I'm all fine and dandy, but those guys don't get another year.
That's it. That end is the hardest end," Boone added.