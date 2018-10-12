Through the first seven games this season, Idaho Falls senior running back Cameron Conrad had rushed for over 1,200 yards and crossed the 100-yard mark in every game.
After 24 minutes Friday against Shelley, Conrad had just 57 yards and a touchdown.
But in his final five carries, Conrad ran for 124 yards as a 76-yard touchdown on the final pay of the third quarter helped propel the Tigers to a 40-14 win over the Russets.
“Cam did what he does,” Tigers coach Pete Molino said. “Shelley did a good job in the first half of putting nine guys in the box and stopping the run. But we were able to wear them down in the second half and get big runs.”
While Shelley keyed on Conrad, fellow senior receiver Chase Baker torched the Russets defense through the air.
Baker hauled in eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added 28 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
“How have those guys not won more games?” Shelley coach Jake Monahan said. “I mean look at them, they are big and fast and very skilled.”
The Tigers defense held Shelley to 14 points while recording six sacks, three from Carson Fugleberg.
While the game featured a combined 54 points, the opening 20 minutes featured no points and more punts than first downs.
"Once our kids calmed down, and settled in, we started to get going,” Molino said. “Our seniors did a good job of getting everyone on the same page, but it was a defensive struggle in the first half for sure.”
Idaho Falls opened the scoring on a two-yard run from Conrad in the second quarter. A minute and 12 seconds later, Shelley answered when Jake Wray found an open Cashe Kantack with a 65-yard touchdown.
The teams would trade quick touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half as Cannon Thompson found Baker on a seven yard pass. Shelley then answered with a three-yard run by Jake Wray.
“It was frustrating for sure,” Molino said. “We just didn’t get going and when we did they answered, it was one of those halves that can make you crazy as a coach.”
The Tigers took advantage of the Russets lack of depth in the second half to pull away, though.
It took the Tigers less than two minutes to open the scoring in the second half as Baker capped off a short drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
On that opening drive of the half, the Tigers ran on five consecutive plays testing the Russets front. And with just 36 players on the roster, fatigue sets in quickly.
“It’s been the story of our season,” Monahan said. “We play well for two quarters or even three and we just get tired. But my kids don’t give up regardless of what the scoreboard says and I love them for that.”
Offensively, Shelley crossed midfield just once in the second half, and that came in the games' final minutes.
In the end the Tigers trio of Baker, Conrad and Thompson — along with a stout defense — were just too much to overcome.
Shelley was held to -19 yards rushing in the game and managed just 160 through the air (116 of that came on two pass plays).
“We are still a work in progress,” Monahan said. “These kids work hard and it will come together for us.”
Conrad finished the night with 208 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns for the Tigers (5-3, 2-2 District 6) who close out the season with a Thursday night game against Bonneville.
“We have a huge game next week,” Molino said. “We win, we are in. It is what we have been playing all season for.”
Shelley (2-6, 0-4) were led Wray’s 160 yards and a touchdown passing and his three-yard rushing score. The Russets close out the regular season Friday against Bingham County rival Blackfoot.