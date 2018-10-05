Two teams at two different points in their respective seasons.
Rigby came into Friday night’s game with Skyline mired in a three-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies had a 15-game winning streak heading into last week’s loss to Hillcrest.
Something was going to have to give with the last few weeks of the regular season remaining.
After missing the previous two games with an injury, Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson returned to the starting lineup Friday and the junior signal caller made his presence known in a big way.
Thompson threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns, including two long passes in the fourth quarter, to help propel the Trojans to a 27-21 victory over the Grizzlies to snap a three-game losing streak.
“While he was hurt, Keegan did a great job learning and helping the other guys,” Trojans coach Armando Gonzalez said. “He did a great job tonight throwing the ball all over the field. It was a great effort.”
With his team leading 15-14 in the fourth quarter, Thompson found Christian Fredrickson with a 42-yard touchdown pass to extend the Trojan lead to 21-14. Fifty-eight seconds later, and after a Skyline punt, Thompson found an open Spencer Richins with a 73-yard touchdown.
“The kids really needed this for their confidence,” Gonzalez said. “We have had a good week of practice, but it isn’t just going to happen because we had some good practice. We came out and made plays, that was big for us.”
Rigby overcame a rough start as on their second possession a bad snap on a punt gave the Grizzlies the ball at the Trojan 7-yard line.
Three plays later, Easton Taylor found Eli Ames with a two-yard touchdown.
It took the Trojans just four plays to answer, as Thompson found Fredrickson with a 51-yard completion followed by a 10-yard pass to Brycen Uffens to tie the game at 7-7.
“We gave up too many big plays,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “The boys know how good of a team they are, but we can’t just show up and expect to win games.”
Skyline took the lead in the second quarter after an Ames 17-yard run, but as turned out to a theme the entire game, every time the Trojans needed to make a play, they found a way to make it happen.
“We played well on both sides of the ball, but we still have things to clean up,” Gonzalez said. “Skyline is a good team and I have a lot of respect for Scott and what he does, but if we want to make the playoffs, this is a good starting point for us.”
But even with its offense scuffling, Skyline was able to cut into the deficit with 3:47 left to play.
After a targeting penalty extended a Grizzlies drive, Easton Taylor found Connor Maloney with a 10-yard touchdown pass to pull within 27-21.
The Grizzlies would never get the ball back as Rigby ran out the clock, though.
“That is a good football team and we knew it was going to be a dogfight tonight,” Berger said.
“We told our guys we need to make plays,” Berger said. “We had chances tonight, plenty of them, we just didn’t make the play when the opportunities presented.”
Thompson finished 21-of-32 for 377 yards and four touchdowns and one interception. Mason Priest hauled in seven passes for 124 yards. Richins added two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Luke Ruiz led Skyline with 19 carries for 85 yards. Taylor finished 15-of-35 for 103 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Rigby (3-4, 0-1 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge Friday. Skyline (5-2, 3-1 4A District 6) play at Bonneville the same night.