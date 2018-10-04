Six weeks down, three to go.
With a short week — Hillcrest hosts Shelley for a 4A bout tonight — there’s still time to analyze some of the best performances from last weekend.
Football never sleeps after all.
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest senior quarterback
With teammate and workhorse Jordan Neuerburg out for the year, Austin took the reigns of the Knights’ potent smash-mouth running attack last week against Skyline.
Austin rushed 31 times for 115 yards, as his two, 1-yard touchdowns helped Hillcrest beat local 4A powerhouse Skyline, 13-12.
With the win, Hillcrest sits atop of 4A District 6, as Austin and company rushed 58 times and held Skyline’s offense mostly off the field.
“Our offensive line was great, they opened the holes for us,” Austin told the Post Register on Friday night. “With Jordan gone, we knew guys would have to step up, and the guys responded.”
Austin and the Knights host Shelley tonight at 7 p.m.
Willie Nelson, Bonneville junior quarterback
Austin wasn’t the only 4A quarterback with an impressive Friday night.
Bees’ junior signal caller threw a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown during Bonneville’s 22-12 win over Shelley.
He went 17 for 31 from the pocket for 291 yards while adding 15 yards on the ground and 20 yards receiving.
“He’s coming into his own,” Bonneville coach Matt Virgil told the Post Register Saturday. “Most quarterbacks really rely on their arm, but Willie can use more than that. Not only does he have a nice arm, he’s got legs, too. He’s a powerful runner.”
Bonneville hosts Blackfoot Friday at 7 p.m.
Mason McWhorter, Madison senior receiver
While only catching two passes Friday against Rigby, McWhorter made the most of both opportunities.
Both catches — one of 31, another of 4-yards — went for touchdowns during the Bobcats’ 48-14.
One saw McWhorter wrestle the ball away from Rigby defensive back Freddie Sheppard inside the endzone during the second quarter to give Madison a three-score lead.
His second — wide open, 31-yards down the right sideline — secured the blowout.
McWhorter has tallied 475 yards and four touchdowns on 31 catches through six games this fall. Madison (5-1) hosts Thunder Ridge (0-6) on Friday.
Clayton Gain, Firth running back
Gain played a big role in the Cougars’ dominating 51-6 over Salmon last Friday.
His three rushing touchdowns from 11, eight and 12 yards out gave Firth a 24-0 lead.
He finished with 112 yards on 17 carries, as Firth (3-2) heads into a bye week. Firth has a bye this week before hosting North Fremont on Oct. 12.