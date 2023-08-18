Madison football opener

Madison's Barkley Beck celebrates a touchdown during Friday's game.

 By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com

REXBURG - A packed house to open the high school football season inspires a team want to start on the right track. Unfortunately for the Madison Bobcats, a boisterous crowd wasn't enough against Owyhee as the Storm pulled off a 24-17 win.

In a rematch of last year’s opener, the Bobcats looked to avenge a 14-7 loss to the Storm. Madison led 7-3 at the half, but the Storm had other plans, as they scored 14 unanswered points, thanks in part to running game of Storm quarterback Matt Irwin.


