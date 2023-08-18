REXBURG - A packed house to open the high school football season inspires a team want to start on the right track. Unfortunately for the Madison Bobcats, a boisterous crowd wasn't enough against Owyhee as the Storm pulled off a 24-17 win.
In a rematch of last year’s opener, the Bobcats looked to avenge a 14-7 loss to the Storm. Madison led 7-3 at the half, but the Storm had other plans, as they scored 14 unanswered points, thanks in part to running game of Storm quarterback Matt Irwin.
The Bobcats looked to respond as Hazen Torgerson led a drive for the Bobcats. However, Gage Haws intercepted for the Storm and scored to extend the lead to two touchdowns.
After the possession, the Bobcats made a change at quarterback putting in Jett Summers. Summers responded by throwing a touchdown pass to Lucas Fransen to cut the deficit to 10.
The Bobcats' defense was able to get the ball back after stopping the Storm offense but the offense couldn't capitalize.
A field goal became the option and cut the lead to a touchdown. After another defensive stop, the Bobcats had 27 seconds left to get the ball in scoring position.
However, the Storm kept pressure on Torgerson and ended a potential late rally.
While it was a tough loss for the Bobcats, head coach Chandler Rhoads said he sees some of the positives in the game, especially in both Torgerson and Summers, who are currently battling for the starting quarterback position.
“It is important that both guys will look to continue to compete," Rhoads said. “Until somebody separates themselves, we will keep battling it out. Both did some good things tonight, but also made some mistakes tonight, so we will watch the film and try to get them cleaned up as best we can for next week.”
The Bobcats will host Wasatch (Utah) in the Rocky Mountain Rumble next Saturday at 7 p.m.
