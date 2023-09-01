SUGAR CITY -- Attending homecoming night is one where two things community members look forward to as far as the parade and the football game. For Sugar-Salem Diggers fans, they got to not only witness both, they also saw their Diggers win 42-14 over the Shelley Russets in front of their home community.

The Diggers set the tone early as Tate Cutler started the scoring for the Diggers. The touchdown that Cutler, who rushed for 35 yards and scoring the one touchdown in the game, scored became the tone setter for for the night.


