SUGAR CITY -- Attending homecoming night is one where two things community members look forward to as far as the parade and the football game. For Sugar-Salem Diggers fans, they got to not only witness both, they also saw their Diggers win 42-14 over the Shelley Russets in front of their home community.
The Diggers set the tone early as Tate Cutler started the scoring for the Diggers. The touchdown that Cutler, who rushed for 35 yards and scoring the one touchdown in the game, scored became the tone setter for for the night.
The Russets and their quarterback Brecker Williams, tried to counter with their running game. However, the Diggers defense, especially their defensive line had other ideas as they forced a fumble and Dawson McInelly recovered the ball on the 26-yard line.
Carson Harris scored to extend the lead to two touchdowns. Harris carried the Diggers running game scoring four touchdowns, three of them in the first quarter alone. Harris rushed for 144 yards.
“Carson is an extremely good back, he is tough to see, he runs very hard," Diggers head coach Tyler Richins said. “He is dedicated to his craft and what he does, and he is just a playmaker. When we need tough yards or we are in critical situations, we have no problem putting the ball in his hands.”
While the Russets could not find an answer to slow down the Diggers game, Williams ended up finding Luke Ray for a seven-yard touchdown pass to score the first points for the Russets in the third quarter. Cole Taylor ended up scoring the second touchdown of a three-yard run.
Williams went 8 for 14 passing for 115 yards. Chance Waite led the Russets rushing for 30 yards.
“Sugar is super good, they are coached well,” Russets head coach Josh Wells said. “I was proud of the way our kids came out in the second half, felt like it was a different team, they came out with more intensity, played harder, and that is all you can ask for.
While the Diggers were able to celebrate their homecoming victory, their biggest test will be the next four weeks on the road, something Richins and the Diggers will be ready for the challenge.
“It gets really difficult next week," Richins said. “We are going to find out what we are made of next week, just going on the road these next four weeks is a difficult task in itself, but we are excited to get tested. It gives that playoff feel and allows us to focus on us.”
The Diggers (3-0) start their road trip next Friday at Star Valley, while the Russets (0-2) will host Burley also next Friday as well.
