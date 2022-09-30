THOMAS -- The magic touch the Snake River Panthers showed a week before against the then-unbeaten South Fremont Cougars didn't show up Friday against the fourth-ranked Teton Timberwolves as Teton rolled to a 41-14 non-conference win over the Panthers.
The win kept the Timberwolves unbeaten at 6-0 while the Panthers fell to 3-2.
All of Teton's points came in the first half, with Snake River struggling in all aspects -- offense, defense, and special teams.
The Panthers looked better in the second half, but the Timberwolves were just too much for Snake River to overcome.
"You've got to come every week, you can't take a week off," Panther coach Jeff Dalley said. "Everybody's tough and we knew Teton was tough. My hat goes off to Teton. That's a good team and they played well. They came in, executed, and we just got beat in all aspects of the game."
Levi Belnap provided a bright spot for the Panthers, mostly in the second half. On the game, he rushed for 180 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.
Teton wasted little time jumping out to the lead with just under two minutes off the clock with Ashton Gunther hauling in a 35-yard scoring pass from Jack Nelson. Jake Marchant's kick made it 7-0.
Snake River was forced to punt on its first offensive series, and Gunther ran the return in from 70 yards out with 7:53 left in the first quarter with the PAT kick sailing wide left for a 13-0 score.
The Timberwolves kept piling it on, with Nelson running it in on a three-yard keeper, then adding a conversion pass to Bradley Brown at the 2:46 mark for a 21-0 lead. Teton made it 28-0 11 seconds later as Thomas Heuseveldt picked off a tipped pass and ran it in from 28 yards away.
An interception by Gunther in the second quarter set up another touchdown run by Nelson on a five-yard keeper up the middle at the 5:43 mark, and over a minute and a half later it was a 41-0 shutout after Nelson connected with Brown on a 57-yard pass off a trick play.
Snake River finally scored its first touchdown with 6:11 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard keeper by quarterback Danny Wray with Andy Serna's kick making it 41-7.
Teton drove as far as Snake River's seven yard line in the fourth quarter before finally being turned away. Belnap scored on a 42-yard run up the left side with 8:36 left in the game with Serna's kick accounting for the final margin.
All the Timberwolves had to do after that was take time off the clock.
"I'm going to have to go re-evaluate myself," Dalley said. "It comes back to the coach. Either I didn't have them ready or what it was, but I'm gonna have to watch some film, see what I did wrong and get the kids ready for next week. Next week's the one that counts."
What's left for Teton now is a pair of crucial conference games, starting with a road game at South Fremont Friday. Snake River has a couple of conference games coming up itself, starting off by hosting Marsh Valley Friday.
TETON 28 13 0 0 -- 41
SNAKE RIVER 0 0 7 7 -- 14
T - Gunther 35 pass from Nelson (Marchant kick)
T - Gunther 70 punt return (kick failed)
T - Nelson 3 run (Brown pass from Nelson)
T - T. Heuseveldt 28 interception return (Marchant kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.