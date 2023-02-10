The final spots for the girls basketball state championships will be determined Saturday.
Here’s a preview of area teams in play-in games.
5A state play-in
Thunder Ridge (23-2) vs. Mountain View (12-13), 1 p.m. at Burley HS
The Titans look to rebound after Rigby not only knocked them from the ranks of the unbeaten, but also handed them a loss in the district tournament. Mountain View is the No. 6 team out of the Southern Idaho Conference.
4A District 6 play-in
Hillcrest (13-11) at Shelley (19-3), 7 p.m.
The winner earns the district’s second seed to the state tournament after Blackfoot wrapped up the tournament title with a win over the Russets. The Knights come off an overtime win over Idaho Falls, but have lost to Shelley by double figures in the two regular-season games.
3A state play-in
Teton (16-9) vs. Fruitland (16-7), 3 p.m. at Burley HS
The Timberwolves, who made the state title game a year ago, will have to get by a Fruitland team that has won 7 of 8 games, if they’re to make another run. Teton has also played well down the stretch, with two losses coming to district foe and defending state champion Sugar-Salem.
2A state play-in
North Fremont (19-5) vs. West Side (15-8), 1 p.m. at Pocatello HS
North Fremont is one of the highest scoring teams in 2A at nearly 46 points per game, but has also thrived on the defensive side, surrendering a 3A low of 32.38 points. West Side finished third in the South East Idaho Conference.
1AD2 District 5-6 play-in
Leadore (18-4) at Mackay (19-4), 7 p.m.
Both are coming off stellar regular seasons, but only one is going to make the state tournament with state No. 1 Rockland already claiming the district’s top spot. Three of Mackay’s losses have come to Rockland, but the Miners defeated Leadore twice during the regular season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.