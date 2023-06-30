Deezil Luce put on his Bonneville baseball uniform for the last time this week.
The Bees senior officially capped his high school career with a photo shoot as the Post Register All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
Luce has been instrumental in Bonneville's postseason runs during his career and has also been a key piece of the American Legion Bandits rise on the national stage.
Now that the high school season is over Luce said he's ready to challenge for another American Legion World Series run this summer and then plans to play at the College of Southern Idaho.
But on this day, it's time to reflect on a senior season where Luce shined as a two-way player, dominating on the mound and also contributing with a solid bat in the Bees lineup.
"He takes a lot of responsibility on himself to get better," Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said, noting offseason workouts and weight training has helped Luce prepare for the high school season and then transition to American Legion ball in the summer.
Luce said he also worked on the mental side of the game to be better prepared to face tougher competition.
"Coaching against him you can see he plays with a good intensity," Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said. "He has a confidence, and that's one of (Bonneville's) secrets. Having that confidence and knowing they're going to win."
At the plate, Luce was among team leaders in average, RBIs, doubles and triples. He also led the team in stolen bases.
On the mound, his ERA was under 1.5 and he struck out 83 batters in 47 innings.
"He was very good at locating his slider," Skyline coach Brett Taylor said. "This year he was a more rounded player."
After playing alongside current Utah pitcher Merit Jones and Blackfoot ace and Oregon State commit Dax Whitney on the Bandits, expectations were always high for Luce.
"The expectations were honestly just a matter of doing his preparation and training and then going out and playing the game," said Alexander, who also coaches the Bandits. "He handled that himself pretty well."
