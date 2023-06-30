FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Dax Whitney, jr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Whitney finished 5-1 with a 1.03 ERA on the mound to help lead the Broncos to the state tournament. The Oregon State commit was one of the state's top two-way players, hitting .453 with 30 RBIs and playing shortstop.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "Anytime he's on the mound we have a good chance of winning." -- Zach Reay, Blackfoot
Jackson Gardner, soph., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Just a sophomore, Gardner was also a two-way threat. As the Diggers' ace, he was 6-0 with a 1.96 ERA and struck out 50 batters in 35.2 innings. He hit .397 with 28 RBIs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He would be an ace on any school in valley." -- Jon Hemsley, Madison.
Catcher
Tommy Woodcock, jr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: A solid defender behind the plate, Woodcock also hit .406 with an OPS of 1.107. He finished with 31 RBIs and 20 runs scored and also added 11 stolen bases.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He plays the game with passion ... We hit Tommy in the cleanup spot and he shined all year." -- Brady Gardner, Sugar-Salem.
Infielders
Hudson Harker, jr., Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: The 5A District 5-6 Player of the Year hit .474 and led the Titans with 18 RBIs to earn second-team all-state honors. He also picked up two wins on the mound.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He's a talented hitter. You know when he comes up in the order." -- Jon Hemsley, Madison.
Jacob Perez, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: A first-team all-conference and first-team all-state selection, Perez hit .534 and led the Bees with 33 RBI, 37 runs, 12 doubles and five triples and had a OPS of 1.562.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "I think you'd be hard pressed to find another guy that had a better offensive year than him in total numbers." -- Ryan Alexander, Bonneville.
Dawson McInelly, soph., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Another key piece of the Diggers' offense, McInelly led the team in nearly offensive category, hitting .459 with an OPS of 1.349. He hit three homers and also scored 41 runs and stole 21 bases to earn second-team all-state honors.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He will have a lot of offers. He works his can off and deserves to be on any list." -- Jon Hemsley, Madison.
Ruger Nicholls, jr., Challis-Mackay
THE PLAYER: A first-team all-state pick, Nicholls hit .459, knocked in 27 runs and hit four homers. He was a tough out, with an OPS of 1.552.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "A ball hit his way was most likely fielded and an out recorded ... At bat, he was gonna hit it; how hard and how far was the only unknown." -- Ryan Millick, Challis-Mackay.
Outfield
Boston Ross, sr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Ross hit .453 and was among team leaders in RBIs, doubles and OPS. He also pitched in nine games and finished 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He was a great leadoff hitter and constantly put pressure on the defense." -- Zach Reay, Blackfoot.
Catcher Gummow, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Named first-team all-conference and second-team all-state, Gummow hit .404 and was among team leaders with 22 RBIs and a 1.103 OPS.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "His athleticm coupled with his hard work and competitiveness made him a tough out against any pitcher he faced." -- Ryan Alexander, Bonneville.
Will Chappell, soph., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: The BYU commit hit leadoff for the Diggers and batted .385 with a .534 on-base percentage and .679 slugging percentage. He scored 39 runs and finished with 21 RBIs, three homers, and 11 stolen bases.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "Will works incredibly hard at his craft and has a passion for the game like I've never seen before. He is definitely one of the best hitters in the state." -- Brady Gardner, Sugar-Salem.
Utility
Alex Vasquez, sr., Firth
THE PLAYER: Vasquez, the 2A state Player of the Year, did everything for the Cougars. He finished 7-1 with a 1.37 ERA on the mound and hit .400 with 22 RBIs. He was also stole 19 bases in helping lead Firth to the 2A consolation title.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "You couldn't pitch around him and you couldn't hit a ball past him. Probably couldn't have more fun than this kid seemed to have every game we played against him." -- Ryan Millick, Challis-Mackay.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Kolby Landon, sr., Thunder Ridge
Jaxon Byington, sr., Shelley
Catcher
RJ Woods, sr., Bonneville
Infielders
Darrell Vasquez, soph., Firth
Trey Olson, sr., Skyline
Conner Hall, sr., Thunder Ridge
Crew Howell, Bonneville
Outfielders
Carson Harris, jr., Sugar-Salem
Burton Park, sr., Firth
Ty Staker, sr., Idaho Falls
Utility
Strider Perry, sr., Firth
HONORABLE MENTION
Luke Aldrich, Sugar-Salem; Garrett Blachard, Thunder Ridge; Jack Boudrero, Rigby; Craeton Cheney, Bonneville; Gavin Cornell, Blackfoot; Ian Galbreaith, Skyline; Rett Garner, Rigby; Cael Grimmett, Thunder Ridge; Jaxon Grimmett, Blackfoot; Bryce Johnson, South Fremont; Cooper Jorgenson, Hillcrest; James Madsen, Rigby; Lloyd Neff, Salmon; Jack Nelson, Teton; Carson Packer, North Fremont; Easton Stauffer, Thunder Ridge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.