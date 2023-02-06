Blackfoot High School multi-sport star Jaxon Grimmett signed a letter of intent with Utah Tech University — formerly known as Dixie State University — in St. George to play baseball with the Trailblazers.
Grimmett was an all-conference quarterback for the Broncos in football and has been a solid contributor in boys’ basketball, but his main focus for college has been toward playing baseball as a pitcher. He’s pitched and played in the field at BHS.
“I made it pretty clear since my junior year that I wanted to play baseball in college, I never had a lot of interest in (playing) football (in college),” he said.
Aside from the warmer weather of St. George, Grimmett said there were a number of things that attracted him to Utah Tech.
“The coaches, I talked to them at camp and they offered me there. I was talking to some of the players there and it felt like home, their players were super cool and the coaches were awesome, and St. George is one of the best places there is,” he added.
“It’s a great campus, it felt like the place for me. I want to go into nursing. It’s going to be tough playing sports and studying nursing but I think I can do it.”
Grimmett said his grades will cover most of his financial needs. He said the Trailblazers have to give partial offers for baseball, but he could earn more money toward his education through the spring season.
UT competes at the NCAA Division I level, joining the Western Athletic Conference in 2020. Utah Tech plays its home games at Bruce Hurst Field, a 2,500-seat facility named after former Major League pitcher and St. George native Bruce Hurst.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.