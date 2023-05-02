If it were a soccer match, Tuesday’s Bonneville and Pocatello game would be considered a friendly. Two teams playing with no serious implications or motives. Two teams just out on the pitch working on some things for when it’s time to put on the big boy pants against real competition.

But since the Bees and Thunder were playing baseball, the game had some significance. Both are among eastern Idaho’s top teams and both have their sights set on the postseason.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.