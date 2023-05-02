If it were a soccer match, Tuesday’s Bonneville and Pocatello game would be considered a friendly. Two teams playing with no serious implications or motives. Two teams just out on the pitch working on some things for when it’s time to put on the big boy pants against real competition.
But since the Bees and Thunder were playing baseball, the game had some significance. Both are among eastern Idaho’s top teams and both have their sights set on the postseason.
With district tournaments approaching, it seemed like a good time to squeeze in a nonconference game against a top-level opponent to get a jump start on the postseason, Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said after Pocatello came away with a 3-1 win.
“I knew that this was going to be a dogfight and we were going to have to execute,” Alexander said. “Tonight, Pocatello did a better job than we did in those moments.”
It was a well-pitched game by both teams as Bonneville’s Deezil Luce did not allow a hit until the fourth inning.
Greyson Martin’s RBI single in the first staked the Bees (16-4) to an early lead, but Pocatello’s first hit was followed by an error and back-to-back run scoring hits to put Pocatello up 2-1.
Pocatello (16-2) starter Brody Burch struck out six and didn’t allow a run after the first inning. Bonneville, which averages 11 runs per game, had chances but couldn’t get the key hit.
“We got to get better,” Alexander said of leaving runners in scoring position.
Despite the loss, which snapped the Bees an 11-game win streak, Alexander said the benefit of Tuesday’s game was more than the final score.
“We’re more ready for the intensity that postseason brings,” he said. “Some of our guys have been there and experienced it and some haven’t. Just being able to experience that difference in intensity ... We just have to figure out how to execute in those moments.”
Luce struck out 11 but took the loss. Both teams finished with seven hits.
