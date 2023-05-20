featured HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bonneville, Firth, Sugar-Salem earn state trophies POST REGISTER May 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's state baseball roundup.4ABonneville won the consolation trophy with a 10-0 win over Twin Falls.The Bees (22-6) scored five runs in the top of the seventh to secure the victory and Deezil Luce struck out 16 to earn the complete-game shutout.Luce also knocked in two runs, as did Ty Martinson and Ryan Heywood.In the third-place game, Bishop Kelly scored early and downed Blackfoot 5-1.The Broncos (18-9) were held to just two hits.3ASugar-Salem rebounded from a tough semifinal loss to claim the third-place trophy with an 11-10 win over Homedale.The Diggers (20-4-1) led 10-2 after three innings and then had to hold on as Homedale scored five runs in the seventh to pull within a run.Carson Harris, Tommy Woodcock and Jack Gardner each had two RBIs for Sugar-Salem, which set a program record with the 20 wins. Kelton Garner finished 3 for 4 and Luke Aldrich notched the win.2AFirth had little trouble with Bear Lake in the consolation final.The Cougars (22-4) won 19-0 in five innings and led 13-0 after two.The first eight hitters in the lineup all knocked in runs led by Burton Park and Strider Perry with three RBIs each.Park also picked up the win with five shutout innings. He struck out eight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls ranked again as America’s Best-Performing Small City Taylor, Michael Steve Carr honored for inspiring the future of philanthropy Donald Ledbetter Blank, Jared Buzzard, Connie Louella Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
