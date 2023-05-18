Bonneville baseball at state

Bonneville's Crew Howell pitches against Blackfoot during Thursday's opening round of the 4A state tournament.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

Blackfoot scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Bonneville 3-1 in Thursday's opening round of the 4A state baseball tournament.

Jace Cooper and Tegan Capson each had RBI singles in the inning for the Broncos (18-7) as the district rivals faced off after playing three games in last week's district championship best-of-3 series.


