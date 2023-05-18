HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Roundup from Day 1 of the state tournament POST REGISTER May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bonneville's Crew Howell pitches against Blackfoot during Thursday's opening round of the 4A state tournament. By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blackfoot scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Bonneville 3-1 in Thursday's opening round of the 4A state baseball tournament.Jace Cooper and Tegan Capson each had RBI singles in the inning for the Broncos (18-7) as the district rivals faced off after playing three games in last week's district championship best-of-3 series.Cooper Dahlberg finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Bees (20-6). Dax Whitney picked up the win for Blackfoot, striking out nine in 5.2 innings.Blackfoot will play the winner of Skyview-Moscow in Friday's semifinals. Bonneville will play the loser of that game in the consolation round.2AIt was a well-pitched game between Firth and Nampa Christian in Thursday's state tournament opener, but the Trojans held on for a 3-2 win.Firth had just one hit but scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on bases-loaded walks. The Cougars (20-4) would get no closer.Strider Perry had the lone hit for Firth and scored a run.The Cougars will play Declo in Friday's consolation round. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tuesday's election results: One levy passes, bond issue fails Page, Roxanne Vallow Daybell faces new Arizona conspiracy charge Crumbaugh, Vernell Westbrook McCord, Vickie Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.