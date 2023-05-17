Top storylines for this week's state baseball tournaments.
4A
Do I know you?
It's a rematch of the 4A District 6 championship series as No. 4 Bonneville and No. 5 Blackfoot meet in the opening round of the state tournament.
Who has the advantage?
The Bees (20-5) won the regular-season series two games to one and won the best-of-3 district series two games to one. Blackfoot (17-7) nearly rallied in the district tournament final but the Bees held on and won 6-5 on Greyson Martin's RBI single in the seventh to win their fifth consecutive district title.
Bonneville's offense may be the difference in this one. The Bees average 10 runs per game and have an overall average around .360.
The Broncos have one of the area's top two-way players in Dax Whitney, who's hitting .487 with 30 RBIs and 15 doubles and also is a force on the mound with a 5-1 record and 1.00 ERA in eight appearances while striking out 82 batters in 42 innings.
3A
Going for the Blue
The Sugar-Salem baseball team is one of the few programs at the school that hasn't won a state title.
The Diggers (18-3-1) feel this might be their year.
They've won eight straight entering the state tournament following a loss to 4A No. 2 Pocatello and have averaged more than 11 runs per game and given up just eight runs in the stretch.
Sugar-Salem has thrived with a good mix of experienced players and a solid group of underclassmen who saw playing time a year ago.
Will Chappell and Dawson McInelly are two of the top sophomores in the state and junior catcher Tommy Woodcock is a tough out in the middle of the lineup.
The team ERA is 2.74 with Jackson Gardner leading the way with a 1.65 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.
2A
Close not good enough for Firth
The Cougars (20-3) have gotten a whiff of the state championship, reaching the title game a year ago and winning the consolation trophy in 2021.
Burton Park leads the team with 27 RBIs and also has 19 stolen bases. Alejandro Vasquez has six wins and a 1.60 ERA.
Firth was No. 1 in the last coaches' state poll and open against a Nampa Christian team that won the Western Idaho Conference and was ranked No. 2 in the coaches' poll.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.