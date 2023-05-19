NAMPA - Will Chappell collapsed in agony near the edge of the centerfield wall.
The Sugar-Salem sophomore outfielder had to picked up and walked back to the dugout by his teammates.
It was hard to blame him.
Back-to-back fielding errors by him in the bottom of the seventh inning led to No. 3 Sugar-Salem falling to No. 2 Kimberly 8-7 in a near 3-hour state semifinal epic at the 3A State Baseball Tournament at Elmore Vail Field on the campus of Northwest Nazarene University.
The Diggers will play the loser of Homedale and Marsh Valley at 12:30 pm Saturday in the third-place game.
Junior Carson Harris was 4-for-5, including a double and a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Dawson McInelly also had a multiple-hit and RBI game. He finished with two hits and two RBIs for Sugar-Salem, which was just inches away from winning the game in the seventh inning.
Holding on to a slim 8-7 lead, McInelly worked his way out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by forcing the Bulldogs’ Garrettt Nelson to put the ball on the ground in the infield. The Diggers got the easy out at second and Jackson Gardner’s throw to first was just a touch high to allow Nelson to just beat it out and tie the game at 8-8.
Sugar-Salem then only managed to draw a walk and only get the runner as far as second base with Mark Chappell grounding out to end the top of the 8th.
McInelly, who wasn’t supposed to pitch, but did so after both starter James Chase and Kelton Garner lasted just three innings combined, put the game-winning run on by plucking Zayien Ford to start the bottom of the 8th. Deep hits by both Anthony Morquecho and Ty Phelps were both misjudged by Will Chappell to allow Ford to score the winning run.
This was Kimberly’s second win over Sugar-Salem this season. It’s still the only Class 3A team to beat the Diggers this year.
