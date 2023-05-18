NAMPA — The Sugar-Salem baseball team was well-below its season averages in runs per game (10.4), run allowed per game (3.2) and run differential (8.1).
But in the end, it got the most important stat that matters — a win.
The third-seeded Diggers staved off a late charge from No. 6 Payette for an 8-6 win Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament at Elmore Vail Field on the campus of Northwest Nazarene University.
Sugar-Salem (19-3) will play No. 2 Kimberly (19-4) at 4 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“We have not played in heat yet and the turf we’re playing on probably added another five to 10 degrees,” said Sugar-Salem coach Brady Gardner about the 90-plus degree weather during game time. “I got guys going to get IVs. We also haven’t played in 13 days.
“But the boys are definitely resilient.”
His son Jackson Gardner was the definition of that.
The sophomore ace, who got the start on the bump, had almost nothing left after the fourth inning. He was dealing with dehydration and a blister on his throwing hand. Brady Gardner had planned on taking Jackson out after 60 pitches to potentially have him available for Saturday. But against a Payette (15-8) team that had overcome a 4-0 deficit in the seventh inning against Sugar-Salem’s rival South Fremont in the state play-in game, Brady erred on the side of caution.
“I said, ‘This is way too close of a game, toughen up, you got to go back out,’” Brady Gardner said.
That’s exactly what he did too.
Jackson Gardner went six full innings and threw 100 pitches. He allowed just four hits and four runs while dishing seven strikeouts to four walks for the win.
“He’s going to go out there, be a dog and give you a 100%,” said junior catcher Tommy Woodcock, who finished with a pair of singles and RBIs. “Even if he’s missing a little bit, he’s hungry. He wants it.”
Jackson Gardner delivered at the plate as well. He drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single to center in the bottom of the first inning. Gardner then drove in two more runs on a hard-hit single past the shortstop in the bottom of the fourth inning. It helped put the Diggers up 8-1 to seemingly have the game in hand.
But the Pirates had other ideas.
They cut the lead in half by plating three runs in the top of the sixth. Kyler Anderson and Jahzyon Sylva both drove in runs for Payette, which then held Sugar-Salem in check during the bottom half of the inning to keep it at a 8-4 game heading into the seventh.
Kelton Garner, who came in for relief of Gardner, gave up a walk and back-to-back singles to three of the first four batters he faced. One of those was an RBI single by Cameron Strong to trim the deficit to 8-5. The Pirates then had the go-ahead runner at the plate after scoring another run on a Sugar-Salem error, but the Diggers were able to close it out.
Ben Aldrich also had two RBIs for the Diggers, who will now get another crack at Kimberly. The Bulldogs are the only team in Class 3A to beat them this season. They won 5-4 on April 7 at the Buhl Mid-Season Classic. The game had just a 1-hour and 50-minute time limit.
“We’re hungry, we’re ready for them,” Jackson Gardner said. “I cannot wait for them. This is what we’ve been working towards since that game.”
