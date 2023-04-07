REXBURG — “Ping!”
It’s the unmistakable sound of spring.
“Ping!”
Another aluminum bat smashes a baseball into the netting.
Yes, baseball season is here, although that means something different for teams in eastern Idaho.
Most teams haven’t been able to practice on their own fields due to a particularly rough and long winter that’s left many facilities covered in snow and fields resembling frozen tundra. Some day the sweet smell of freshly cut grass and actual sounds of “Ping!” outdoors will come back, but for now, everyone is managing the best they can.
“Usually by the last weekend of March we’re out on our field,” Sugar-Salem coach Brady Gardner said this week during a workout at an indoor facility in Rexburg. Gardner said they may be able to play a home game by the end of the month when conference season begins.
Dealing with inclement weather isn’t new to area teams, many of which try to schedule early-season games out of the area and take advantage of Boise-area tournaments to at least see some action.
Teams also try to take advantage of indoor practice facilities to keep players as sharp as possible while they wait out the weather.
Perhaps no area team has managed the slow start to spring as well as Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers entered this weekend’s tournament at Buhl with an 8-0-1 record. They’ve played tournaments in Fruitland and in the Boise area. They practice indoors at the Barn in Rexburg, which has multiple batting cages and allows for players to work on hitting. Gardner noted pitchers have mounds they use in the gym for their workouts
“These boys just love baseball and we’re doing whatever we can to get games in,” Gardner said.
A microcosm of the early season played out Tuesday as Sugar-Salem traveled to Jerome for a scheduled doubleheader. After completing the opener in freezing weather, the second game was eventually cancelled due to snow.
“We haven’t been able to take a ton of fielding reps and it’s hard to hit pop flies in the gym, but we’ve been doing our best,” senior Luke Aldrich said.
The Diggers have high expectations this season after reaching the 3A third-place game a year ago. The team features a core group of seniors and a sophomore group that had plenty of experience last year as freshmen.
“We use it as fuel,” Aldrich said about motivation after coming up just short in last year’s postseason.
The long travel days and having to patiently wait to play outside while not freezing can take a toll.
“We’ve adapted and powered through it,” senior Kelton Garner said. “Even though we’re not on our field we’re doing our best to take ground balls and throw. Just being able to go play in a game ... we went to Jerome and even though it was cold we powered through it.”
Gardner said the key to success for this team is pitching and they’ve structured workouts and even game plans to limit pitch counts and get more pitchers involved.
So far, it’s been the Diggers’ offense that’s stood out. The team has averaged nearly 10 runs per game, even in harsh conditions.
“I think we have to mentally prepare more,” senior Mack Chappell said. “The traveling is a toll, but it’s doable ... you just have to stay locked in.”
MORE STORYLINES TO WATCH
-Idaho Falls advanced to the 5A state tournament last year but is back in 4A. Are the Tigers the team to beat? So far Idaho Falls is 5-0 in conference play.
-Firth reached the 2A title game a year ago. The Cougars are 8-0 this season and have a solid group of seniors in the lineup with Burton Park hitting .370, Strider Perry hitting .406, and Alejandro Vasquez batting .450.
-Pitching always seems to be the key for a postseason run. Here’s an early-season sample at some area pitchers: Bonneville’s Davin Luce has a 1.27 ERA in two starts ... Sugar-Salem’s Jack Gardner has 17 strikeouts in 10 innings and has not allowed an earned run ... Idaho Falls’ Max Groberg has 20 strikeouts in 19.1 innings and a 2.17 ERA ... Rugar Nicholls, Challis-Mackay, with three appearances, 7.2 innings, 14 strikeouts, no earned runs.
