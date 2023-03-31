HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 4A District 6 All-Conference Teams Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brinley Cannon, Shelley. By STEVE CONNER | Idaho Sports Javonte King, Blackfoot PAT SUTPHIN | Idaho Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLSPlayer of the Year: Brinley Cannon, ShelleyCoach of the Year: Jessica Carlson, ShelleyFIRST TEAMShay Shippen, Skyline ; Marlee Pieper, Blackfoot ; Mia Williams, Shelley ; Espi Vergara, Blackfoot ; Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls.SECOND TEAMAlyssa Harris, Bonneville ; Quinnleigh Kesler, Hillcrest ; Brooke Cook, Hillcrest ; Kysa Shippen, Skyline ; Megan Hurst, Idaho Falls.HONORABLE MENTIONKaylie Kofe, Bonneville ; Riley Layton, Blackfoot ; Lillee Duffin, Idaho Falls; Amy Baczuk, Skyline ; Kaylee Packer, Shelley ; Brynlee Riedle, Idaho Falls ; Hallie Behunin, Shelley; Kenzie Taylor, Skyline ; Kendylan Anderson, Blackfoot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Oscar Pistorius stays in prison after his parole is denied Woman dies from injuries in officer-involved shooting Idaho Falls man charged after girl reports five years of rape Construction stops on Idaho cobalt mine about to ship ore Idaho Senate overrides governor's property tax bill veto Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
