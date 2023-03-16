featured HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 5A District 5-6 All-Conference Teams Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison junior Berrett Wilson drives through a Rigby double team during a game earlier this season. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS ALL-CONFERENCEPlayer of the Year: Berrett Wilson, MadisonCoach of the Year: Shane Humpherys, MadisonFirst Team: Jayden Wright, Highland, Nash Humpherys, Madison; Nick Potter, Thunder Ridge; Jakobe Jones, Rigby; Dallas Taylor, Rigby.Second Team: Noah Nunez, Rigby; Rhidge Barella, Highland; Garret Campbell, Highland; Porter Brizzee, Thunder Ridge; Chase Crane, Madison.Honorable Mention: Conner Hall, Thunder Ridge; Camdyn Allred, Madison; Luke Watson, Madison; Hudson Harker, Thunder Ridge; Owen Wilde, Highland.GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCEPlayer of the Year: Aspen Caldwell, Thunder RidgeCoach of the Year: Jeremy Spencer, Thunder RidgeFirst Team: Charli Cook, Madison; Kambree Barber, Rigby; Mylee Graham, Rigby; Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge; Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge.Second Team: Whitney Mackenzie, Madison; Khalia Pongah, Highland; Kylie Dansie, Rigby; Kinzley Larsen, Rigby; Carly Stenquist, Thunder Ridge.Honorable Mention: Oakley Homer, Highland; Cici Espinoza, Thunder Ridge; Aubrey Johnson, Thunder Ridge; Rylin Jackson, Thunder Ridge; Nevaeh Davenport, Thunder Ridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Ammon city councilman gets prison for years of child rape ITD to close lot used for INL parking Idaho Falls man gets extra prison time for third child sex abuse conviction Bill to reduce Fish and Game oversight of Bear World passes House committee Local districts found support at the polls, levies passing with flying colors Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
