Several area basketball players were recognized on the All-State teams released Wednesday.
The list includes Shelley's Brinley Cannon, who was named 4A girls player of the year and Hillcrest's Dave Austin the 4A boys coach of the year. Sugar-Salem's Shawn Freeman was named 3A boys coach of the year.
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.
BOYS
5A
Player of the Year: Blake Buchanan, Lake City
Coach of the Year: Jim Winger, Lake City
FIRST TEAM
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City
Liam Campbell, Owyhee
Landon White, Eagle
Logan Haustveit, Mountain View
SECOND TEAM
Berrett Wilson, Madison
Nash Humpherys, Madison
Ryan Baker, Meridian
Nathan Hocking, Lake City
Jackson Rasmussen, Owyhee
4A
Player of the Year: Julian Bowie, Pocatello
Coach of the Year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest
FIRST TEAM
Isaac Davis, Hillcrest
Javonte King, Blackfoot
Kobe Kesler, Hillcrest
Jack Keller, Columbia
SECOND TEAM
Tate Hess, Preston
Eloy Chaparro, Skyview
Luke Panttaja, Century
Scotty Hocking, Lakeland
Brevin Trenkle, Minico
3A
Player of the Year: Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Jaxon Dines, Homedale
Luke Higginson, Snake River
Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley
Koy Sanderson, Sugar-Salem
SECOND TEAM
Jarom Heuseveldt, Teton
Marcus Coombs, Snake River
Zac Dougherty, Sugar-Salem
Kyler Kelly, Buhl
Tyson Brown, Teton
2A
Player of the Year: Greyson Sands, St. Maries
Coach of the Year: Brandon Carlsen, Bear Lake
FIRST TEAM
Bryson Crane, Bear Lake
Braden Volkers, Melba
Riply Luna, Kellogg
Kolby Luna, Kellogg
SECOND TEAM
Blake Briggs, West Jefferson
Cutter Beus, Melba
Brady Shaul, Bear Lake
Houston Brown, Ririe
Seth Hall, Aberdeen
1AD1
Player of the Year: Kase Wynott, Lapwai
Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside
FIRST TEAM
Vander Brown, Lakeside
Carsn Perkes, Carey
Terrell Ellenwood Jones, Lapwai
Noah Palomares, Victory Charter
SECOND TEAM
Ty Gilbert, Grace
Kyle Christensen, Valley
Ethan Roland, Castleford
Jaxon Vowels, Potlatch
Ahlius Yearout, Lapwai
1AD2
Player of the Year: Teague Matthews, Rockland
Coach of the Year: Tim Silflow, Kendrick
FIRST TEAM
Luke Dalton, Richfield
Jagger Hewett, Kendrick
Clay Kent, Richfield
Daniel Canfield, Watersprings
SECOND TEAM
Porter McLinn, Council
Nathan Tweit, Kendrick
Cody Power, Dietrich
Tristen Smith, Camas County
Brandon Neal, Rockland
GIRLS
5A
Player of the Year: Avery Howell, Boise
Coach of the Year: Nicole Symons, Coeur d'Alene
FIRST TEAM
Teagan Colvin, Coeur d'Alene
Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge
Paige Coffer, Eagle
Capri Sims, Post Falls
SECOND TEAM
Kambree Barber, Rigby
Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene
Cianna Legaspi, Rocky Mountain
Lauren McCall, Timberline
Sydnie Rodriguez, Owyhee
4A
Player of the Year: Brinley Cannon, Shelley
Coach of the Year: Will Love, Sandpoint
FIRST TEAM
Carlie Latta, Minico
Shay Shippen, Skyline
Aliya Strock, Sandpoint
Karlie Banks, Sandpoint
SECOND TEAM
Marlee Pieper, Blackfoot
Kennasyn Garza, Pocatello
Taylor Smith, Century
Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home
Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly
3A
Player of the Year: Rylie Edlefsen, Snake River
Coach of the Year: Jeff Steadman, Snake River
FIRST TEAM
Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Malia Miller, Timberlake
Porter Wood, Teton
Mattie Shirts, Weiser
SECOND TEAM
Reese Baldwin, Snake River
Josalyn Bailey, Filer
Reece Kunz, Teton
Rylie Calkins, Parma
Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry
2A
Player of the Year: Kendall Clark, Melba
Coach of the Year: David Lenz, Melba
FIRST TEAM
Jinettie Garbett, Soda Springs
Natalie Lemmon, West Side
Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Brooklyn Dayley, Melba
SECOND TEAM
Grace Beardin, Orofino
Taylor Bilman, Soda Springs
Hallie Arnold, Melba
Zipaya Somsen, Soda Springs
Caryss Barger, Grangeville
1AD1
Player of the Year: Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie
Coach of the Year: Bart Deters, Raft River
FIRST TEAM
Caroline Schumann, Raft River
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai
Shae Olsen, Greenleaf
Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai
SECOND TEAM
Tara Schlader, Prairie
Falon Bedke, Oakley
Britany Phillips, Wallace
Lauren Gould, Lapwai
Tenleigh Walker, Grace
1AD2
Player of the Year: Hailey Astle, Dietrich
Coach of the Year: Paula Tucker, Council
FIRST TEAM
Rose Stewart, Kendrick
Isabelle Eppich, Council
Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore
Taylie Boyer, Rockland
SECOND TEAM
McKayla Hart, Council
Sadie Bird, Leadore
Megan Moore, Mackay
Addie Wilson, Rockland
Rhianna Iveson, Council
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.