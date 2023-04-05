Several area basketball players were recognized on the All-State teams released Wednesday.

The list includes Shelley's Brinley Cannon, who was named 4A girls player of the year and Hillcrest's Dave Austin the 4A boys coach of the year. Sugar-Salem's Shawn Freeman was named 3A boys coach of the year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.