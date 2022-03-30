All-state teams are voted on by coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Boys

5A

Player of the year: Jack Payne, Owyhee

Coach of the year: Josh Aipperspach

First team 

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City; Blake Buchanan, Lake City; Liam Campbell, Owyhee; Donovan Jones, Eagle

Second team

Weston Johnson, Centennial; Tyler Shipp, Centennial; Logan Crane, Madison; Nate Ojukwu, Mountain View; Kaden Christensen, Centennial

4A

Player of the year: Isaac Davis, Hillcrest

Coach of the year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest

First team

Tyler Medaris, Middleton; Julian Bowie, Pocatello; Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest; Isiah Harwell, Century

Second team

Blake Hawthorn, Bishop Kelly; Scott Cook, Jerome, Michael Lloyd, Jerome; Ryan Payne, Pocatello; Jacob Martinez, Vallivue

3A

Player of the year: DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly

Coach of the year: Daren Garey, Kimberly

First team

Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley; Jackson Cummins, Kimberly; Jaxon Bair, Kimberly; Jaxon Dines, Homedale

Second team

Cole Gilbert, Snake River; Cade DeBoard, Buhl; Nolan Bower, Fruitland; Ethan Tinney McCall-Donnelly; Mason Strong, Homedale

2A

Player of the year:  Joe Reiber, Melba

Coach of the year: Spencer Trappett, Melba 

First team

Jordan Lenz, North Fremont; Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries; Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose; Bryler Shurtliff, West Side;

Second team

Hudson Hughes, Ambrose; Braden Volkers, Melba; Cache Beus, Melba; Max Palmer, North Fremont; Greyson Sands, St. Maries

1AD1

Player of the year: Titus Yearout, Lapwai

Coach of the year: Zachary Eastman, Lapwai

First team

Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter; Will Casebolt, Logos

Second team

Alexander Ellenwood, Lapwai; Zach Rambo, Prairie: Terrell Ellenwood Jones, Lapwai: Vander Brown, Lakeside; Ty Gilbert, Grace

1AD2

Player of the year: Teague Matthews, Rockland

Coach of the year: Shae Neal, Rockland

First team

Breken Clarke, Camas County; Brigham Permann, Rockland; Carsn Perkes, Carey; Bridger Hatch, North Gem

Second team

Daniel Canfield, Watersprings; Dawson Kramer, Camas County; Wyatt Vining, Council; Thatcher McLinn, Council; Conner Simpson, Carey

Girls

5A

Player of the year: Sophie Glancey, Timberline

Coach of the year: Andy Jones, Timberline

First team 

Skylar Burke, Coeur d'Alene; Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge; Avery Howell, Boise; Annie Stinar, Centennial

Second team

Audrey Taylor, Timberline; Kambree Barber, Rigby; Jayden McNeal, Borah; Ashley Banks, Boise; Madi Symons, Coeur d'Alene

4A

Player of the year: Amari Whiting, Burley

Coach of the year: Amber Whiting, Burley

First team

Hadley Humphries, Blackfoot; Shay Shippen, Skyline; Kianna Wright, Blackfoot; Brinley Cannon, Shelley

Second team

Casidy Fried, Middleton; Payton Hymas, Middleton; Hailey Meek, Preston; Izzy Arave, Blackfoot; Carlie Latta, Minico

3A 

Player of the year: Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the year: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem

First team

Alexis Monson, Filer; Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem; Rylie Edlefsen, Snake River; Kinley Brown, Teton

Second team

Austyn Harris, Parma; Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem; Raquel Fehrlinger, American Falls

2A

Player of the year: Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

Coach of the year: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley Christian

First team

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian; Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Kendall Clark, Melba

Second team

Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen; Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian; Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen; Keylee Wilson, Melba; Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville

1AD1

Player of the year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County

Coach of the year: Ada Marks, Lapwai

First team

Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Kristen Wemhoff; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Sayq'is Green, Lapwai

Second team

Tara Schlader, Prairie; Anna Knight, Butte County; Syvannah Bird, Butte County; Jaden House, Wallace; Shae Olsen, Greenleaf

1AD2

Player of the year: Kiersley Boyer, Rockland

Coach of the year: Vern Nelson, Rockland

First team

Ember Farr, Rockland; Sydney Nichols, Council; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Taylie Boyer, Rockland

Second team

Ashly Botz, Camas County; Katy Wentz, Garden Valley; Kasey Hendren, Richfield; Jane Parke, Carey; Hope Zollman, Council

Recommended for you