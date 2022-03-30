All-state teams are voted on by coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Boys
5A
Player of the year: Jack Payne, Owyhee
Coach of the year: Josh Aipperspach
First team
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City; Blake Buchanan, Lake City; Liam Campbell, Owyhee; Donovan Jones, Eagle
Second team
Weston Johnson, Centennial; Tyler Shipp, Centennial; Logan Crane, Madison; Nate Ojukwu, Mountain View; Kaden Christensen, Centennial
4A
Player of the year: Isaac Davis, Hillcrest
Coach of the year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest
First team
Tyler Medaris, Middleton; Julian Bowie, Pocatello; Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest; Isiah Harwell, Century
Second team
Blake Hawthorn, Bishop Kelly; Scott Cook, Jerome, Michael Lloyd, Jerome; Ryan Payne, Pocatello; Jacob Martinez, Vallivue
3A
Player of the year: DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly
Coach of the year: Daren Garey, Kimberly
First team
Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley; Jackson Cummins, Kimberly; Jaxon Bair, Kimberly; Jaxon Dines, Homedale
Second team
Cole Gilbert, Snake River; Cade DeBoard, Buhl; Nolan Bower, Fruitland; Ethan Tinney McCall-Donnelly; Mason Strong, Homedale
2A
Player of the year: Joe Reiber, Melba
Coach of the year: Spencer Trappett, Melba
First team
Jordan Lenz, North Fremont; Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries; Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose; Bryler Shurtliff, West Side;
Second team
Hudson Hughes, Ambrose; Braden Volkers, Melba; Cache Beus, Melba; Max Palmer, North Fremont; Greyson Sands, St. Maries
1AD1
Player of the year: Titus Yearout, Lapwai
Coach of the year: Zachary Eastman, Lapwai
First team
Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter; Will Casebolt, Logos
Second team
Alexander Ellenwood, Lapwai; Zach Rambo, Prairie: Terrell Ellenwood Jones, Lapwai: Vander Brown, Lakeside; Ty Gilbert, Grace
1AD2
Player of the year: Teague Matthews, Rockland
Coach of the year: Shae Neal, Rockland
First team
Breken Clarke, Camas County; Brigham Permann, Rockland; Carsn Perkes, Carey; Bridger Hatch, North Gem
Second team
Daniel Canfield, Watersprings; Dawson Kramer, Camas County; Wyatt Vining, Council; Thatcher McLinn, Council; Conner Simpson, Carey
Girls
5A
Player of the year: Sophie Glancey, Timberline
Coach of the year: Andy Jones, Timberline
First team
Skylar Burke, Coeur d'Alene; Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge; Avery Howell, Boise; Annie Stinar, Centennial
Second team
Audrey Taylor, Timberline; Kambree Barber, Rigby; Jayden McNeal, Borah; Ashley Banks, Boise; Madi Symons, Coeur d'Alene
4A
Player of the year: Amari Whiting, Burley
Coach of the year: Amber Whiting, Burley
First team
Hadley Humphries, Blackfoot; Shay Shippen, Skyline; Kianna Wright, Blackfoot; Brinley Cannon, Shelley
Second team
Casidy Fried, Middleton; Payton Hymas, Middleton; Hailey Meek, Preston; Izzy Arave, Blackfoot; Carlie Latta, Minico
3A
Player of the year: Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the year: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem
First team
Alexis Monson, Filer; Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem; Rylie Edlefsen, Snake River; Kinley Brown, Teton
Second team
Austyn Harris, Parma; Hailey Cheney, Kellogg; Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem; Raquel Fehrlinger, American Falls
2A
Player of the year: Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
Coach of the year: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley Christian
First team
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian; Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian; Camden Barger, Grangeville; Kendall Clark, Melba
Second team
Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen; Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian; Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen; Keylee Wilson, Melba; Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville
1AD1
Player of the year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County
Coach of the year: Ada Marks, Lapwai
First team
Grace Sobotta, Lapwai; Kristen Wemhoff; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Sayq'is Green, Lapwai
Second team
Tara Schlader, Prairie; Anna Knight, Butte County; Syvannah Bird, Butte County; Jaden House, Wallace; Shae Olsen, Greenleaf
1AD2
Player of the year: Kiersley Boyer, Rockland
Coach of the year: Vern Nelson, Rockland
First team
Ember Farr, Rockland; Sydney Nichols, Council; Erin Morgan, Kendrick; Taylie Boyer, Rockland
Second team
Ashly Botz, Camas County; Katy Wentz, Garden Valley; Kasey Hendren, Richfield; Jane Parke, Carey; Hope Zollman, Council