It wasn't that long ago the sights and sounds of basketball practice at Watersprings' gym had a distinctly "Just wait" feel.
In 2020, the Warriors had just five boys - a junior, two sophomores and two freshmen - on the roster. There was no junior varsity or freshmen teams and the five players on the varsity roster had limited experience. Practice consisted of the occasional girls player filling in or some boys from middle school helping out.
But former coach Scott Moe wasn't fazed. He proudly dubbed the team the Fab 5 and was confident the program was building a foundation for the future despite all the trials and tribulations of that season.
With just five players, the concern of someone getting injured or coming down sick was always prevalent. Just like there's no crying in baseball, there's no Fab 4 or Fab 3s in basketball if you expect to compete.
“It’s been a challenge," freshman Daniel Canfield said at the time.
Fast forward three years.
The Fab 5 is now a Fab 12, as the Warriors sport a full roster and full all-out practices. The "Just wait" vibe has been replaced with the celebratory sounds of a pep rally and festive send-off as the Warriors prepare for their first trip to the state championship tournament.
Watersprings opens the 1AD2 tournament against Council at 5 p.m. Thursday at Caldwell High. The Warriors (21-4) are the No. 4 seed.
"We're so excited," said Canfield, the lone remaining player from the Fab 5 team.
The Warriors have come close to earning a berth to the state tournament the past two seasons and won 39 games over that span. They finally got past Mackay in the district second-place game to make school history.
"I thought it was going to be my sophomore year or even junior year," Canfield said of qualifying for the state tournament. "When I got to senior year it was now or never."
"They're hungry," first year head coach Evan Bindenagel said. "They just want to go get it no matter who they're playing."
Bindenagel noted there was still some lingering feelings from last year after losing in the district tournament's second-place game.
With a berth to state so close, the team, which returned every player from last year, did not lack motivation.
"I'm a competitor so I just want to win in everything," said Jrew Plocher, one of the two seniors along with Canfield.
Plocher, an all-state football selection, hadn't played organized basketball prior to joining the team as a sophomore. He said Canfield helped in getting him acclimated to the new sport and both are now captains.
"After that first season I knew we were capable of winning state," Plocher said. "Getting over that hurdle and going to state and accomplishing that felt like a sigh of relief. It's like OK, we made it."
The Warriors beat Council 52-43 in a tournament earlier in the season. They've won 11 of their last 13 games, with the only losses coming to district champion and state No. 2 seed Rockland and 1AD1 state No. 2 seed Grace.
Bindenagel, a former player at Hillcrest who helped out with the Watersprings team last year before becoming head coach, said he knew this year's team had the potential to make a run.
"I never had a doubt where we'd be," Bindenagel said. "Coach Moe built a great foundation and to help them take that next step ... they've just really grown."
"We all feel we belong at this state tournament," Canfield added. "There's no doubt in this group that we belong."
