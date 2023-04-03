Dave Austin

Dave Austin, Hillcrest

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

It was a good year for area coaches.

Madison’s Shane Humpherys led the Bobcats to a district title and nonconference wins over previously unbeaten Hillcrest and Pocatello.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.