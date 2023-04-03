Madison’s Shane Humpherys led the Bobcats to a district title and nonconference wins over previously unbeaten Hillcrest and Pocatello.
Clint Arave led Blackfoot to a third-place finish at state after the Broncos hadn’t won a first-round game in more than 20 years.
Shawn Freeman led Sugar-Salem to another state 3A title.
Rob Heuseveldt led Teton to a third-place finish at state.
Jordan Hamilton led Ririe to a district title and the Bulldogs first berth in the state tournament since 2019.
First-year Watersprings coach Evan Bindenagel led the Warriors to their first state tournament.
But arguably nobody had a target on their backs like Hillcrest and coach Dave Austin. The Knights were able to celebrate their first state title last year, but lost a talented class of seniors.
There might have been questions about just how good the Knights could be this season.
“Our district is no joke,” Skyline’s Clint Cornish said. “You’re playing the best teams around.”
But the Knights didn’t fade away. Instead, new players stepped right into starting roles and standout center Isaac Davis improved. Kobe Kesler, more known as a defender a year ago, took over as the leader on both ends of the floor.
Austin reshuffled the pieces and made it work again.
“Winning back to back is a hard thing to do,” said Bindenagel, who previously worked on the Hillcrest staff.
