Isaac Davis had a breakout state tournament a year ago as a sophomore. As the Knights rolled through the season and charged toward a repeat 4A state title, it was clear that Davis’ performance last season wasn’t a fluke.
“He’s a game changer, obviously,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “I don’t think they go back-to-back without Isaac.”
At 6-foot-7, Davis is a presence on both ends of the floor. His size, combined with improved footwork under the basket and a developing jump shot, made him tough to stop. Try to double him inside and Davis has proven to be good at finding teammates and passing out for open jumpers.
“He loves to have everybody involved,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “A lot of times he’ll pass up a great scoring opportunity because he’s so willing to keep others involved.”
Davis scored 22 points and finished with eight rebounds and three assists in the Knights’ state championship win over Pocatello. He ended the game with an emphatic dunk in the closing seconds as Hillcrest finished the season 25-1.
“He’s like a V8 kind of guy; he’s like a muscle car,” Skyline coach Clint Cornish said, adding that Davis’ passing makes for a tough matchup.
“He’s one of those guys that’s almost {span}unguardable,” Cornish said. “He’s so quick to the rim, and it’s hard to block his shot.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.