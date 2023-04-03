FIRST TEAM
Kobe Kesler, sr., Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Kesler, the Knights' lone senior, was the team's top defender and developed into a floor leader in the run to another state title. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and shot 41% from 3-point range.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "Watching film, he's the one that's really steady. He never got rattled. He's the rudder of the boat." -- Clint Cornish, Skyline
Javonte King, sr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: After signing to play football at Montana State, King showed off his skills on the court, helping lead the Broncos to a third-place trophy at the state tournament. He averaged 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists and had an epic state semifinal game, scoring 30 points in an overtime loss to Pocatello. King scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds in the third-place game victory over Skyview.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He's the type of kid that goes with the flow most of the time. This year he stepped up and put Blackfoot on the map." -- Clint Arave, Blackfoot
Berrett Wilson, jr., Madison
THE PLAYER: Wilson had a solid season a year ago as a sophomore on a senior-laden team, but became the Bobcat's best player this year, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as Madison won the conference title and put together a 16-game win streak that included wins over Hillcrest, Pocatello and a regular-season sweep over rival Rigby.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He's a tough kid. He can go inside and dominate smaller guys and the bigger guys takes them outside and he's so quick. He knows how to score." --Dave Austin, Hillcrest
Daniel Canfield, sr., Watersprings
THE PLAYER: Canfield has been a foundation piece for the Warriors' program for four years and helped lead the team to its first state tournament berth. He averaged nearly 20 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He did everything for us." -- Evan Bindenagel, Watersprings
Koy Sanderson, sr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Sanderson was team captain and co-MVP of the Mountain Rivers Conference. He helped lead the Diggers to the 3A state title, scoring 24 points and adding 11 rebounds in a state semifinal win over Teton. He led the team with 14 points and seven rebounds in the state championship win over Bonners Ferry.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "He was our energy guy. He did everything, blocking shots, run the floor ... He did a lot of things that were amazing." --Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
SECOND TEAM
Jarom Heuseveldt, sr., Teton
Helped lead the Timberwolves to a third-place finish in the 3A state tournament and averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 steals, 5.7 rebounds and shot nearly 55%.
Houston Brown, sr., Ririe
The 6-foot-6 post was physical at both ends of the floor in helping lead the Bulldogs to a district title and berth in the state tournament. He was named Nuclear Conference player of the year.
Jakobe Jones, sr., Rigby
The senior was named 5A District 5-6 all-conference first team and one of the area's top shooters.
Christian Gordon, sr., Sugar-Salem
Was co-MVP of the Mountain Rivers Conference and along with Sanderson, was the glue that kept the Diggers together on the way to a 3A state title.
Nash Humpherys, so., Madison
A first-team all-conference guard, Nash averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists, and led the Bobcats in steals with 2.3.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jackson Aldinger, Watersprings; Blake Briggs, West Jefferson; Ty Brown, Teton; Sterling Bybee, Ririe; Dax Cherry, North Fremont; Chase Crane, Madison; Zac Dougherty, Sugar-Salem; Augie Droegemueller, Taylors Crossing; Bradley Elison, Idaho Falls; Cory Gamett, Butte County; Logan Gamett, Butte County; Kelton Garner, Sugar-Salem; Deegan Hale, Blackfoot; Brody Hess, Teton; Thomas Heuseveldt, Teton; Jed Hill, North Fremont; Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem; McKay Judy, Bonneville; Koden Krosch, Mackay; Titan Larsen, Hillcrest; Max Larson, South Fremont; Daniel Neal, Sugar-Salem; Nate Nelson, Shelley; Noah Nunez, Rigby; Burton Park, Firth; Jrew Plocher, Watersprings; Nick Potter, Thunder Ridge; George Price, Skyline; Ryan Reynolds, Blackfoot; Preston Stoddard, South Fremont; Ike Sutton, Hillcrest; Dallas Taylor, Rigby; Talon Taylor, Hillcrest; Luke Watson, Madison; Brody Westergard, Butte County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.