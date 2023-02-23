As the clock wound down in the fourth quarter in Thursday's 4A District 6 title game between Hillcrest and Blackfoot, the energy of the fans began to change into celebration as the Knights held on for the 61-50 victory over the Broncos to clinch a a berth to state along with winning the district title.

Hillcrest (22-1) will get a chance to defend its state title when the tournament begins next Thursday.


