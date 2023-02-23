As the clock wound down in the fourth quarter in Thursday's 4A District 6 title game between Hillcrest and Blackfoot, the energy of the fans began to change into celebration as the Knights held on for the 61-50 victory over the Broncos to clinch a a berth to state along with winning the district title.
Hillcrest (22-1) will get a chance to defend its state title when the tournament begins next Thursday.
The Broncos (14-8) were looking to end the eight-game winning streak by the Knights. It was a low scoring affair for both teams, that ended with a 3-point buzzer-beater by Javonte King to give the Broncos a three-point lead heading to the second quarter.
The Knights however, relied on their post player Isaac Davis, who lead all scorers with 29 points, along with keeping the Broncos post players in foul trouble. The Broncos dealt with foul trouble the entire game, including King.
Both teams went back and forth in the third quarter. By the middle of the third quarter, the Broncos took a 32-31 lead thanks to a layup by Colby Bodkin. Bodkin added 14 points for the Broncos.
That was the only lead the Broncos had, along with being down by one point heading into the fourth quarter. The Knights however, did not panic and went with Davis to open things up and allowed for Ike Sutton, who added 18 points, to catch fire and seal the victory with free throws. Kobe Kessler added seven points for the Knights
“They have been through these situations before. We just told them to relax. You have been playing ball since you were knee high, just get out there, just relax, have fun, and play,” Knights head coach Dave Austin said.
“They keep their composure, they play hard all the time, and they trust us,” Austin said.
Deegan Hale added 11 points for the Broncos, being one of three players to score in double digits for the Broncos.
“Had some guys in foul trouble and because of it, we had to find our way through it and they were able to make us pay because of it. They are a good team,” Broncos head coach Clint Arave said.
For the Knights, the opportunity to head to state defending the title has been something they have wanted all season.
“The kids wanted this so bad and its nice to be able to get back there,” Austin said. “District is the worst time of the year for coaches because you got to get through that to get to state. These kids battled through and did exactly that, we are ready and we are going to defend our title for sure,” Austin said.
“Feels great, but we still got business to handle, we are unsatisfied, I promise you that,” Sutton said.
The Knights will wait for their opponent next week, while the Broncos will host Shelley on Saturday to determine the second district spot for the state playoffs.
