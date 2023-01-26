Hillcrest dropped out of the top spot in the 4A state media poll released Thursday following its loss to Madison and Teton dropped to No. 2 in the 3A poll.
Madison got a boost, interring the 5A poll in a fifth-place tie with Eagle and Blackfoot is back in the 4A poll at No. 5.
Sugar-Salem received one first-place vote and is No. 4 in 3A.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (11) 13-0 55 1
2. Mountain View 13-3 41 2
3. Owyhee 9-4 32 3
4. Coeur d'Alene 11-4 21 4
t-5. Eagle 10-6 5 5
t-5. Madison 10-6 5 —
Others receiving votes: Timberline 4, Lewiston 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (6) 17-0 50 2
2. Hillcrest (5) 15-1 49 1
3. Preston 13-5 26 3
4. Skyview 12-4 19 4
5. Blackfoot 8-6 9 —
Others receiving votes: Columbia 7, Minico 2, Skyline 2, Wood River 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonners Ferry (6) 13-1 46 2
2. Teton (2) 15-2 41 1
3. Snake River (2) 13-4 33 5
4. Sugar-Salem (1) 12-3 28 3
5. Marsh Valley 11-4 15 4
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Homedale 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (11) 15-0 55 1
2. Bear Lake 13-2 38 2
3. Ririe 12-3 21 3
4. Kellogg 12-4 19 —
5. Cole Valley Christian 12-4 16 4
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 3, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (11) 16-0 55 1
2. Lighthouse Christian 13-1 36 2
3. Grace 13-3 29 3
4. Kamiah 13-3 17 5
5. Lakeside 8-3 12 —
Others receiving votes: Valley 7, Victory Charter 4, Carey 3, Liberty Charter 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (11) 17-1 55 1
2. Kendrick 12-1 36 3
3. Camas County 11-3 28 5
4. Richfield 12-2 24 2
5. Watersprings 15-2 19 4
Others receiving votes: Council 2, Grace Lutheran 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, Post Register; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
