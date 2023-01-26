ipr-hillcrest-knights-logo

Hillcrest dropped out of the top spot in the 4A state media poll released Thursday following its loss to Madison and Teton dropped to No. 2 in the 3A poll.

Madison got a boost, interring the 5A poll in a fifth-place tie with Eagle and Blackfoot is back in the 4A poll at No. 5.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.