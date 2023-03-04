Hillcrest 4A champs

Hillcrest players celebrate after defeating Pocatello for the 4A State Championship on Saturday.

 PAT SUTPHIN

NAMPA -- With 3.6 seconds left, Hillcrest's Gavin Helpworth lobbed an inbounds pass to the Knights' big man Isaac Davis rumbling down court. Davis outjumped the defender to the ball, took a couple of steps and threw down a monster two-handed dunk, much to the delight of the red-clad Hillcrest crowd.

Exclamation point delivered.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.