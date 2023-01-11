As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Hillcrest’s 81-69 win over Rigby Wednesday night, the Knights' Ike Sutton made a steal and ran towards the basket for what most of the fans in the crowd likely thought was going to be an easy layup.
Instead Sutton jumped into the air put the ball between his legs a lofted it off the backboard to a streaking Isaac Davis for the game sealing dunk.
The crowd erupted and the dunk put an exclamation point on another Hillcrest victory in a game that was a lot closer than the final score indicated.
Rigby played tough defense against a very good shooting Hillcrest team holding the Knights to a season low four made 3-pointers.
“Improving on the defensive end every game is important for us,” Trojans head coach Justin Jones said. “I like the fight in the way we played against a very talented team. What we did tonight is a good stepping stone for what we need to do going forward.”
Hillcrest finished the night 4-for-25 from behind the 3-point line.
“That’s the second straight home game where we didn’t shoot the ball well and give a lot of credit to Rigby they played us tough,” Hillcrest head coach Dave Austin said. “We had a couple of moments like late in the second quarter and early in the fourth where we put some runs together, but Rigby made things tough for us.”
After trailing 16-10 after the opening quarter the Knights outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the second quarter sparked by a 10-2 run in which Davis scored five straight points to give Hillcrest a 21-20, their first since 2-0 early in the game.
The Trojans Kobe Jones scored five consecutive points in a 6-0 run to make the score 26-26. But the Knights scored the last nine points of the quarter including a four-point play from Talan Taylor to give Hillcrest a 34-26 halftime lead.
“We need to be tested and tonight was another one of those tests,” Austin said. “I like the way the kids responded and we have some things we still need to work on, but games like this help us heading into the meat of the schedule.”
A 14-3 run in the fourth quarter pushed the Knights led to 73-53, but the hot shooting Trojans made four 3-pointers, two coming from Noah Nunez to keep the game close in the final minutes.
“I thought we shot the ball really well,” Jones said. “We did a lot of good things, we just came up a little short.”
Jones led the Trojans (10-4) with a team-high 24 points. Nunez added 22.
Davis led a trio of Knights (11-0) in double figures with a game-high 30 points. Kobe Kesler added 16 and Sutton 11.
Rigby plays at Skyline on Friday, while Hillcrest travels to Blackfoot the same night.
