With the boys basketball season underway, Hillcrest coach Dave Austin is starting to feel what every coach who’s ever won a title already knows.
“We know the target’s on our back,” Austin said. “We know everyone’s gunning for us.”
The Knights won the program’s first state title last season with a balanced and experienced lineup that was playing at its peak down the stretch.
The loss of seven seniors might have thrown a wrench into the team’s plans of challenging for another run at a state title, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Hillcrest opened the season last week with three wins at the Corner Canyon Tournament of Champions in Utah.
“We have a good nucleus coming back and some great kids that fit in with them,” Austin said, noting the only thing lacking from last year’s squad is the inherent leadership the large senior class provided.
That will likely come from point guard Kobe Kesler and others.
What the team does have is a force in the middle with junior Isaac Davis. The 6-foot-7 power forward/center can be unstoppable inside and had a breakout weekend at the state tournament where he dominated all three games.
Expecting Davis to get double and triple teamed, Austin said the key was to get players open and ready to knock down shots when Davis passes out of the post.
That’s a role shooters Talan Taylor and Ike Sutton should be ready for, Austin said.
The Knights will also look to push the ball more as they prepare for the shot-clock era, which begins next year.
Coming off the state title also means it’s time for a a bit of a change in the team’s motto.
“So What?”
Celebrating last year’s historic state championship is officially in the past. So what? No dwelling on last season. Austin said the program has turned the page and the 2022-23 season is underway.
“We know it’s going to be tough, but again we’re looking at the opportunity that is there for us, we just have to take it,” Austin said.
