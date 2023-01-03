Clinging to a four-point lead entering the final quarter, the Hillcrest Knights needed a spark.
After being tested by a scrappy Madison squad the entire game, Knights head coach Dave Austin looked to junior Isaac Davis.
The 6-foot-7 center scored 10 of his game-high 30 points in the final period to help propel Hillcrest to a 62-58 victory over Madison Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Hillcrest High School as the Knights improved to 8-0.
“We did not play well for three and three quarters of the game,” Austin said. “But when we are lucky to have Isaac. He put us on his back, and we were able to pull this one out.”
Davis scored six of the Knights first eight points of the quarter including a thunderous dunk on the first possession.
Hillcrest led by as many as eight in the quarter at 49-41. But Madison would not quit.
“I think a lot of teams come in here and are scared,” Bobcats coach Shane Humphreys said. “But our kids went to war, that was our mentality. They battled and fought and that’s what the high school game is all about.”
Nash Humphreys nailed a pair of 3-pointers in a late quarter run to cut the Knights lead to 60-54. But in the final moments a block by Hillcrest’s Talon Taylor on a 3-point attempt from Berrett Wilson closed out the game.
“We needed to be challenged and give Madison credit they did just that,” Austin said. “We have a lot of things to work on. We didn’t get shots to fall and we did not play like we normally do. But this can be a stepping stone for us for the rest of this week.”
Madison took advantage of the rust the Knights had in the opening quarter using the championship game atmosphere of the Hillcrest gym to hold the Knights just four points in the games opening 5:10.
Madison led 13-11 after one quarter and extended the lead to 19-11 two minutes into the second quarter. But Hillcrest went on a 14-0 run over the final 5:25 of the second quarter to go into the half leading 25-19.
“My kids are tough,” Humphreys said. “We came out ready to play and ready to give these guys a game. And that’s what we did. We just came up a little short.”
Nash Humphreys led Madison (3-6) with a team-high 22 points. Wilson added 11 points for the Bobcats who host rival Rigby on Thursday.
Ike Sutton added 13 points for the Knights who host Skyline also on Thursday.
