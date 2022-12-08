isaac davis hillcrest dunl

Hillcrest's Isaac Davis goes up for a dunk during Thursday's game against Preston. 

After Hillcrest junior center Isaac Davis threw down a monster ally-oop dunk he pumped his fists and let out a loud scream.

The second dunk in less than 20 seconds put the exclamation point on a Knights victory over another one of the state’s top teams in Preston.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.