After Hillcrest junior center Isaac Davis threw down a monster ally-oop dunk he pumped his fists and let out a loud scream.
The second dunk in less than 20 seconds put the exclamation point on a Knights victory over another one of the state’s top teams in Preston.
The Knights used a big second half to turn a nine-point halftime lead into an 84-58 victory Thursday night at Hillcrest High School.
“The kids just decided at halftime they wanted to take control of the game and play tougher on the defensive side of the floor,” Knights head coach Dave Austin said. “It takes just a shot or two to fall or a defensive stop and momentum turns, that’s what happened for us tonight.”
Davis had four dunks on the night and led the Knights with a team-high 24 points and one of four players in double figures on the night.
Hillcrest outscored Preston 57-30 in the second half.
But in the first half Preston senior guard Cam Hobbs was lights out from the floor.
Preston's leader scored 18 first-half points and 13 coming in the second quarter on the way to a game-high 29 points.
“We had to find ways to keep the ball out his hands,” Austin said. “He is a great shooter and can get hot at any time. He did that in the first half and it kept the game close.”
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter. The Knights used a 9-4 run over the final three minutes of the first half to go into the locker room leading 37-28.
Along with the halftime adjustments the Knights got back into what the do best; play fast.
The run-and-gun offense led by point guard Ike Sutton had passes finding open teammates leading to easy layups or uncontested 3-point opportunities.
Sutton scored 17 points on the night including a trio of 3-pointers.
Talan Taylor added 14 and Gavin Hepworth scored 11 for the Knights who as a team made 12 3-pointers in the game.
“Every night we have a different guy step up,” Austin said. “Tonight it was Isaac, next time out it will be someone else. That’s how we like it and it works for us.”
Hillcrest (5-0) plays at Rigby Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
