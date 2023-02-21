Hillcrest in 4A and Sugar-Salem in 3A remained atop their respective state medial polls released Tuesday.
Madison held at No. 4 in the 5A poll while Blackfoot returned to the 4A poll at No. 5. Teton and Ririe were fourth in the 3A and 2A polls, respectively, and Watersprings was fourth in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
Final
All records as of Tuesday afternoon
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (8) 22-0 40 1
2. Owyhee 17-5 28 t-2
3. Mountain View 18-4 26 t-2
4. Madison 17-6 18 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 15-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Timberline 1.
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (8) 21-1 40 1
2. Pocatello 20-2 29 2
3. Preston 17-6 27 3
4. Skyview 17-5 14 4
5. Blackfoot 14-7 7 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Columbia 1.
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 20-3 38 1
2. Bonners Ferry (1) 19-1 31 2
3. Snake River 17-6 22 4
4. Teton (1) 19-6 16 3
5. Marsh Valley 18-7 10 5
Others receiving votes: Homedale 3.
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (8) 22-0 40 1
2. Bear Lake 21-2 31 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 19-4 25 4
4. Ririe 19-4 14 5
5. St. Maries 16-5 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, New Plymouth 1.
1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 23-0 40 1
2. Grace 18-4 26 2
3. Kamiah 20-4 23 3
4. Lakeside 13-3 15 4
5. Castleford 15-4 8 5
Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 5, Liberty Charter 2, Valley 1.
1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (8) 20-2 40 1
2. Kendrick 15-3 24 2
3. Camas County 15-5 17 4
4. Watersprings 20-3 16 5
5. Richfield 18-4 14 3
Others receiving votes: Clark County 5, Council 3, Garden Valley 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT.
