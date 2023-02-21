ipr-hillcrest-knights-logo

Hillcrest in 4A and Sugar-Salem in 3A remained atop their respective state medial polls released Tuesday. 

Madison held at No. 4 in the 5A poll while Blackfoot returned to the 4A poll at No. 5. Teton and Ririe were fourth in the 3A and 2A polls, respectively, and Watersprings was fourth in 1AD2.


