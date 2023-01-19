Unbeaten Hillcrest remained No. 1 in this week’s 4A state media poll, holding off fellow unbeaten Pocatello by six points.
Teton also held on to the top spot in 3A with Sugar-Salem back at No. 3.
In 2A, Ririe dropped a spot to No. 3 while Firth entered the poll at No. 5. The Bulldogs travel to Firth for a key conference game on Friday.
Watersprings is fourth in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (8) 12-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 11-3 25 4
3. Owyhee 8-4 18 5
4. Coeur d’Alene 10-4 15 3
5. Eagle 9-6 13 2
Others receiving votes: Rigby 5, Lewiston 4.
Class 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (7) 13-0 39 1
2. Pocatello (1) 15-0 33 2
3. Preston 11-4 20 3
4. Skyview 11-3 17 4
5. Minico 8-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 2, Jerome 1.
Class 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Teton (7) 13-1 39 1
2. Bonners Ferry (1) 10-1 30 t-3
3. Sugar-Salem 11-3 22 t-3
4. Marsh Valley 10-4 17 2
5. Snake River 11-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (8) 13-0 40 1
2. Bear Lake 11-2 24 4
3. Ririe 11-2 22 2
4. Cole Valley Christian 10-3 17 3
5. Firth 10-4 6 —
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 5, New Plymouth 3, Nampa Christian 2, Wendell 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 13-0 40 1
2. Lighthouse Christian 12-1 30 2
3. Grace 11-3 17 4
4. Valley 10-2 16 3
5. Kamiah 11-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 7.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (7) 15-1 39 1
2. Richfield (1) 12-0 33 2
3. Kendrick 9-1 22 t-3
4. Watersprings 12-2 16 t-3
5. Camas County 8-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 2, Grace Lutheran 2, Council 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
