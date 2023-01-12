Unbeaten Hillcrest was the top 4A pick in the first boys basketball state media poll released Thursday.
The Knights (11-0) received six first-place votes while Pocatello, also unbeaten at 13-0, received three votes.
Unbeaten Hillcrest was the top 4A pick in the first boys basketball state media poll released Thursday.
The Knights (11-0) received six first-place votes while Pocatello, also unbeaten at 13-0, received three votes.
Teton topped the 3A poll with its 10-1 start while Sugar-Salem was tied for fourth.
Ririe came in second behind Melba in 2A while Watersprings was tied for third in 1AD2.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lake City (8) 10-0 40
2. Eagle (1) 8-5 18
3. Coeur d’Alene 9-3 17
4. Mountain View 8-3 16
5. Owyhee 6-4 15
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 14, Rigby 9, Thunder Ridge 3, Timberline 3.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Hillcrest (6) 11-0 42
2. Pocatello (3) 13-0 39
3. Preston 11-4 22
4. Skyview 9-3 16
5. Minico 7-2 11
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Wood River 2, Moscow 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Teton (5) 10-1 39
2. Marsh Valley (1) 9-2 33
t.-3. Bonners Ferry (2) 9-1 22
t-3. Sugar-Salem (1) 9-3 22
5. Snake River 9-4 10
Others receiving votes: Payette 4, Kimberly 3, McCall-Donnelly 2.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Melba (9) 10-0 45
2. Ririe 9-1 25
3. Cole Valley Christian 9-2 24
4. Bear Lake 10-2 17
5. Wendell 8-1 11
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, New Plymouth 3, Orofino 2, St. Maries 2, Kellogg 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (9) 12-0 45
2. Lighthouse Christian 9-1 28
3. Valley 8-1 18
4. Grace 10-3 15
5. Kamiah 10-3 11
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 8, Liberty Charter 3, Victory Charter 3, Butte County 2, Potlatch 1, Troy 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Rockland (6) 12-1 42
2. Richfield (3) 10-0 38
t-3. Watersprings 11-2 18
t-3. Kendrick 7-1 18
5. Camas County 6-2 12
Others receiving votes: Clark County 3, Garden Valley 3, Clark Fork 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Jesse Gwin, Times-News; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.