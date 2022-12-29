Heading into the fourth quarter trailing by 10 to Highland, the Idaho Falls Tigers needed a spark if they hoped to move on to the championship game of the Air Force bracket of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.
Senior Dillon Ball did his best to propel his team to the championship game.
Ball scored 14 points in the final quarter including four 3-pointers on the way to game-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams held on for a 67-61 victory at Idaho Falls High School Thursday night.
“Dillon played a heck of game,” Tigers head coach Greg Guza said. “He was taken over the leadership role on both sides of the floor. We are young team and we had only played five games coming into tonight. To see these boys not quit against a good team is a sign of things to come from us.”
The Tigers trailed 30-29 after a back-and-forth first half. The Tigers would stay within one point for the opening five minutes of the third quarter, but a 13-3 Rams run, sparked by 11 points from Owen Wilde including three from behind the 3-point line gave the Rams a 49-37 lead, the largest lead of the game.
Wilde finished the night with a team-high 27 for Highland.
“We put a lot of emphasis on the defensive end of the floor,” Guza said. “But sometimes you have a kid just go off, that Wilde kid did that in that third quarter. But again, we didn’t quit, we battled, and I am proud of the effort tonight.”
The Tiger pulled as close as four with 2:33 left in the game, but turnovers down the stretch led to some easy Ram layups and free throws closed out the game.
“Our schedule to start the season has been rough,” Guza said. “We have played three of the best teams in the state. And getting our first win of the season Wednesday night gave a lot of momentum to build off of. We are only going to get better.”
Bradley Elison added 10 points for the Tiger (1-5).
Jayden Wright added 14 points for Highland (5-4).
Idaho Falls takes on Centennial to close out the tournament Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Bonneville High School.
