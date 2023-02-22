REXBURG- It is not about how you start the game; it is about how you finish the game. For the Madison Bobcats, ending strong became the key along with their team-style of play that got them the victory over the Highland Rams 53-32 Tuesday night to win the 5A District 5-6 title along with a berth to state next week.
The Bobcats came to the district championship game winning 13 games in a row. However, the Rams looked to extend their title game for Thursday's if-necessary game. For a bit, the Rams thought they did.
The Rams brought their physical play in the paint, which kept the Rams in the game to bring them down eight heading into halftime.
The third quarter became the opportunity for the Bobcats to open the game and play to their pace. Nash Humpherys, who was being double teamed every time he got the ball, got it going in the second half with his scoring and team leadership Humpherys lead all scorers with 18 points.
“I just told Nash to let it come. He stayed aggressive on defense and turned into easy points for him, he stayed poised and he was a good leader tonight,” Bobcats head coach Shane Humpherys said of Nash’s performance in handling the Rams pressure defense.
Logan Crane also joined in the scoring in the third quarter, including hitting two 3-pointers to extend their double-digit lead. Crane scored 14 points for the Bobcats. Berrett Wilson added 11 points.
By the fourth quarter, both teams subbed off their starters as the game was winding down to the last seconds.
Jayden Wright led the Rams in scoring with 15 points. Garrett Campbell added six points, Rhidge Barela scored five points for the Rams.
The Bobcats district title win came at the right time as they have won now 14 straight games and look to carry this momentum into state.
“I am just happy for the boys”, Humpherys said. “... They earned it tonight."
