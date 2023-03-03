NAMPA — Madison’s quest for a berth in the 5A state title game ran into big trouble Friday afternoon. That trouble wore No. 0 and is listed at 6-foot-10. Lake City’s Blake Buchanan was a force under the basket for the Timberwolves in the 5A semifinals and the Bobcats never did find a way to get around, under, or over Buchanan in what turned into a 58-49 Madison loss. Buchanan had modest offensive numbers with 11 points, but his presence under the basket was enough to rattle the Bobcat shooters, or at least force them outside. “It’s his defense that changes the game,” Madison coach Shane Humpherys said, noting the game plan was to be aggressive. “We wanted to keep going at him, not necessarily for points, but we felt if we keep going at him that opens things up,” Humpherys said. Buchanan finished with 10 rebounds, and five blocks, although it seemed like a lot more as Madison players were challenged every time they got near the basket. Even so, the Bobcats kept pace with the top-seeded Timberwolves, who improved to 25-0. Madison closed the half with a 7-1 run and went into the break down just 29-26. Madison pulled within 37-35 midway through the third quarter on a driving score and subsequent free throw by Berrett Wilson, but the Timberwolves closed the quarter strong and Wilson went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul. Lake City pulled away late in the fourth to seal the win. “We put ourselves in a good spot but just couldn’t get it done,” Humpherys said. Nash Humpherys finished with 19 points and Wilson had 14 for the Bobcats. Lake City had four players in double figures and will face Meridian in the 5A championship game Saturday. Madison, which had its 16-game win streak snapped, will face Mountain View in the third-place game.
