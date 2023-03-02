NAMPA -- Madison likes to say the foundation of its program is defense.
That's usually enough to make a championship run, but sometimes it just takes more when you're facing the best of the best at the state tournament.
The Bobcats played their usual in-your-face defense against Eagle in Thursday's opening round of the 5A tournament, but they also did just about everything else right on the way to a 48-45 win.
Madison (19-6) ran its win streak to 16 straight, holding off a second-half rally by Eagle in what turned out to be a wild fourth quarter with seven lead changes and a tie.
Eagle (16-10) put together a 9-0 run to take a 36-34 lead early in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Berrett Wilson put the Bobcats back in front, but the drama was just beginning. A pair of free throws by the Mustangs' Harmon Howse gave Eagle the one-point advantage with 1:17 left, but Madison's Nash Humpherys was clutch at the line, converting four free throws in the final 41 seconds to seal the win.
Eagle had a chance to tie in the closing seconds but its final shot came up short.
"They've done it all year," coach Shane Humpherys said of the team's resilience. "People make runs and you just do what you need to do to get a win. Big boards, you get big buckets and you make big free throws ... We like to call it poise."
Wilson, who also had a key breakaway basket in the closing minute, finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Nash Humpherys hit 4 of 8 3-points and all four free throws to finish with 18 points.
Madison will face top seed and unbeaten Lake City in Friday's semifinals. Tip is 7 p.m. at the Idaho Center.
