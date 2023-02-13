REXBURG -- After losing six seniors off of last year's state consolation winning team, Madison boys basketball coach Shane Humpherys wasn't exactly sure what to expect heading into the new season.
If there was one thing he could rely on, it's that the program's foundation of playing good defense wasn't going to change no matter who was on the court.
"Our defense is always sound," Humpherys said. "Everybody's buying in."
Madison is among 5A leaders at 50.7 points allowed per game, but this team has been so much more.
The Bobcats (15-6) head into this week's 5A District 5-6 tournament having won 12 straight games while being arguably overlooked with a No. 4 state ranking in both the media and coaches' poll.
Any early-season kinks have been worked out and the team has started to gel at the right time.
"Most times that doesn't happen overnight," Humpherys said of getting all the players on the same page after losing four starters.
After opening the season with three straight losses and falling to Blackfoot and Hillcrest, the Bobcats started to turn things around with a double-digit win over rival Rigby.
Then came possibly the biggest win of the season when Madison defeated 4A state champion Hillcrest 81-67, snapping the Knights' 37-game win streak.
"We started to see how good we could be," said Berrett Wilson, who scored 39 points in the win.
But the Bobcats weren't done. The handed previously unbeaten Pocatello its first loss of the season and held off Rigby a second time last week for a big road win to secure the top seed in the district tournament.
Junior Chase Crane, the team's defensive stopper, said players knew in the summer that expectations would be high despite losing a core group of seniors.
"We all knew we had to step up," he said, adding there might have been some early-season nerves as players moved into starting roles.
The Bobcats finished 6-0 in conference play and open the district tournament Tuesday, hosting Thunder Ridge.
