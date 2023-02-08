featured HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison tops rival Rigby to earn regular-season title ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison junior Berrett Wilson drives through a Rigby double team Wednesday during a rivalry game at Rigby High School. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison down rival Rigby 54-51 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament.Berrett Wilson finished with 21 points including a dunk off an inbounds pass with 59 seconds remaining that put the Bobcats up 50-42.But the game was far from over as Madison struggled from the free-throw line in the final minute and the Trojans pulled within 52-51 on a pair of free throws by Noah Nunez.Two free throws by Nash Humpherys with nine seconds left extended Madison's lead to 54-51, but Rigby got the last shot, with Kobe Jones' 3-point jumper coming up just short.Nunez topped the Trojans with 18 points and Jones added 17.Madison (14-6, 5-0) ran its win streak to 11 games and finishes the regular season Friday when the Bobcats host Highland.Rigby (13-7, 2-3) is at Thunder Ridge on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
