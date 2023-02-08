Madison vs Rigby

Madison junior Berrett Wilson drives through a Rigby double team Wednesday during a rivalry game at Rigby High School.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Madison down rival Rigby 54-51 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament.

Berrett Wilson finished with 21 points including a dunk off an inbounds pass with 59 seconds remaining that put the Bobcats up 50-42.


