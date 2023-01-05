REXBURG- Having a packed house at home is one of the most incredible things a team can have in their season. Especially when it is a conference rival that is looking to continue its winning ways. The Madison boys basketball team used the crowd and emotion to come up with big plays in a 62-52 victory over their rivals the Rigby Trojans.
As the energy of the Bobcats home crowd was picking up as the ball tipped off, the Bobcats set the tone right from the first quarter scoring nine straight baskets. The Trojans only lead of the game was when they were up 13-12. After that, the Bobcats continued the game with their effort and energy to later lead in double digits and seal the victory.
Nash Humpherys led all scorers with 23 points. Kauner Eysser scored 10 points along with bringing energy and making key stops. Rigdon Porter added seven points and eight rebounds in his varsity debt and even made clutch free throws to extend the lead.
Rigby tried to counter and cut the lead. However, the Bobcats responded to the Trojans’ pressure and continue to attack each and every way.
“I loved our guys, their grit and their toughness. They counter punched and made a run and then we counter punch and made a run back and got back under control," Bobcats Head Coach Shane Humpherys said.
Madison were without one of its starters Berrett Wilson, but as Coach Humpherys said, “Guys stepped up and it was a total team win.”
Rigby were led by Dallas Taylor who scored 18 points, and Noah Nunez added 16 points for the Trojans. Despite their leading scorer Kobe Jones scoring nine points thanks to the Bobcats defense, Taylor and Nunez carried the scoring for the Trojans and kept them alive in the game.
“I thought we got down early but we chipped away were right there. Noah hit some big buckets, and Dallas had some great moments as well. We just got to get more and more of those together and it is a great moment to dig down and make some adjustments, come out and play harder," Trojans Head Coach Justin Jones said.
Madison (4-6,1-0) will be on the road Saturday as the Bobcats face Skyline, while Rigby (9-3, 0-1) hosts Idaho Falls also on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.