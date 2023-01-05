REXBURG- Having a packed house at home is one of the most incredible things a team can have in their season. Especially when it is a conference rival that is looking to continue its winning ways. The Madison boys basketball team used the crowd and emotion to come up with big plays in a 62-52 victory over their rivals the Rigby Trojans.

As the energy of the Bobcats home crowd was picking up as the ball tipped off, the Bobcats set the tone right from the first quarter scoring nine straight baskets. The Trojans only lead of the game was when they were up 13-12. After that, the Bobcats continued the game with their effort and energy to later lead in double digits and seal the victory.


