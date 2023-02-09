Hillcrest and Sugar-Salem held the top spots in this week’s state media boys basketball poll.
There was little movement throughout the poll as Madison remained No.4 in 4A and Teton stayed No. 3 in 3A.
In 2A, Ririe remained in fifth with Watersprings fifth in 1AD2.
State Media PollAll records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (9) 19-0 45 1
t-2. Mountain View 16-4 30 2
t-2. Owyhee 15-5 30 3
4. Madison 14-6 19 4
5. Coeur d’Alene 12-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2.
Class 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (9) 19-1 45 1
2. Pocatello 19-1 36 2
3. Preston 15-6 22 3
4. Skyview 14-5 14 4
5. Columbia 14-5 11 —
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 7.
Class 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (5) 17-3 41 1
2. Bonners Ferry (3) 16-1 37 2
3. Teton 17-3 24 3
4. Snake River (1) 15-5 23 4
5. Marsh Valley 15-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1, Homedale 1.
Class 2ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (9) 19-0 45 1
2. Bear Lake 18-2 34 2
3. Kellogg 14-4 24 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 17-4 20 4
5. Ririe 15-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 20-0 45 1
2. Grace 17-4 34 2
3. Kamiah 17-4 24 3
4. Lakeside 12-3 19 4
5. Castleford 13-4 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Liberty Charter 2, Valley 1, Potlatch 1.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 18-1 45 1
2. Kendrick 14-2 31 2
3. Richfield 17-2 25 3
4. Camas County 12-5 14 4
5. Watersprings 17-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Council 5, Clark County 3.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
