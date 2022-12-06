PLAYERS TO WATCH
n Isaac Davis, Hillcrest: The reigning 4A state player of the year was a first-team all-conference selection and All-Area first teamer after averaging nearly 14 points and 9.2 rebounds.
n Jakobe Jones, Rigby: One of the Trojans’ best 3-point shooters, scored in double figures in all three state tournament games last season.
n Kobe Kesler, Hillcrest: The Knights’ top defender, Kesler also averaged 10 points per game and was a consitant shooter. Kesler was among team leaders in deflections, steals and blocks last year. He leads the team in assists and is second in rebounds so far this season.
n Javonte King, Blackfoot: One of the area’s top overall athletes, he averaged a team-high 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos last season. Listed at 6-5, King can play shooting guard, small forward or forward.
n Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem: Was named second-team All-Area last season after leading a balanced Diggers team in 3-pointers and steals on the way to a state tournament berth.
TEAMS TO WATCH
n Rigby: Coach Justin Jones always puts together a competitive team and the Trojans look to make another run at the 5A state tournament after finishing third last season.
n Madison: The Bobcats are also a perennial state tournament team and won the 5A consolation trophy last year. They’ll have to replace guard Logan Crane, who averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals last year.
n North Fremont: Speaking of pereniall state tournament teams, the Huskies have been tough in the 2A state tournament and claimed a third-place trophy a year ago. North Fremont’s do-everything player Jordan Lenz (20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists) has graduated, leaving room for somebody else to step up.
n Blackfoot: The Broncos lost a tough state play-in game in overtime to Middleton last year, but return Javonte King and Deegan Hale and could be a challenger to Hillcrest in 4A District 6.
n Hillcrest: Defending 4A state champs have a lot of talent and experience to replace, but everything starts in the middle with Isaac Davis.
GAMES TO WATCH
Dec. 8: Preston at Hillcrest
Dec. 15: Sugar-Salem at North Fremont
Dec. 28-30: East Idaho Holiday Tournament
Jan. 5: Rigby at Madison
Jan. 13: Hillcrest at Blackfoot
Feb. 10: Sugar-Salem at Teton
Feb. 10: North Fremont at Firth
Feb. 25: District tournament completion
March 2-4: State tournaments
