Ririe's Sterling Bybee

Ririe’s Sterling Bybee drives past a St. Maries defender in the 2A state quarterfinal on Thursday.

BOISE- With 0.1 seconds left and no timeouts, Ririe’s Ethan Brown got a quick shot from halfcourt in Thursday’s 2A state tournament opener against St. Maries. The shot went in and the crowd went wild. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the basket was waved off and St. Maries held on 44-41 to advance to the semifinals.

Both teams were a little bit patient on offense early on and turnovers hurt both teams.


