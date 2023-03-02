BOISE- With 0.1 seconds left and no timeouts, Ririe’s Ethan Brown got a quick shot from halfcourt in Thursday’s 2A state tournament opener against St. Maries. The shot went in and the crowd went wild. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the basket was waved off and St. Maries held on 44-41 to advance to the semifinals.
Both teams were a little bit patient on offense early on and turnovers hurt both teams.
Ririe came back strong in the second quarter. Sterling Bybee scored seven points in the quarter. Bybee ended scoring 10 points for the Bulldogs The Lumberjacks could not find an answer for Houston Brown on the rebounding department.
In the third quarter, both teams went at it mostly on the defensive side. It looked like the Lumberjacks were going to take the 25-23 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs had other ideas as Rhett Barber scored a putback to tie the game at 25.
The Lumberjacks did not show any fear as Greyson Sands kept the Lumberjacks alive to lead all scorers with 22 points, 14 of them coming in the second half.
From there, the Bulldogs looked to counter the scoring from Sands. But the Lumberjacks defense forced turnovers which brought the Lumberjacks to a seven-point lead, the largest for any team.
With 1:11 left in the game, the Bulldogs kept themselves alive after the Lumberjacks missed a couple of free throws and forced turnovers. The Bulldogs had a good look to take a one-point lead with a 3-pointer, but missed. The Lumberjacks looked to seal the game with a pair of free throws, the second free throw was made. Ethan Brown had 0.1 seconds to shoot it from half court but the shot was too late.
“We gave ourselves a chance. I was very happy with my kids; we were down 10 at one point. We were able to fight back, and get back into a position to at least get a chance to win the ball game,” Bulldogs head coach Jordan Hamilton said.
Miller led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Brown added five points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (20-5) will be in action Friday at 2 p.m. playing Declo in the consolation bracket.
