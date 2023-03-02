BOISE- With 0.1 seconds and no timeout, a team got a quick shot from way half court knowing that the possibility of not counting. The shot went in with the crowd going cheering. The basket was waved off. That was the feeling the Ririe Bulldogs became crushing as they were defeated by the St. Maries Lumberjacks 44-41 to advance to the semifinals.
Both teams being a little bit patient on offense. However, turnovers have been the name in the first quarter and a low scoring affair.
Ririe came back strong in the second quarter. Sterling Bybee brought the scoring adding seven points in the quarter. Bybee ended scoring 10 points for the Bulldogs The Lumberjacks could not find an answer for Houston Brown on the rebounding department, grabbing them all over the place.
In the third quarter, both teams went at it mostly on the defensive side. It looked like the Lumberjacks were going to take the 25-23 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs had other ideas as Rhett Barber scored the putback to tie the game at 25.
The Lumberjacks however, did not show any fear which it showed right from the start. Greyson Sands kept the Lumberjacks alive along with not slowing down after scoring eight points in the first half. Sands led all scorers with 22 points, 14 of them coming in the second half.
From there, the Bulldogs looked to counter the scoring from Sands. But the Lumberjacks defense forced turnovers which brought the Lumberjacks to a seven-point lead, the largest for any team.
With 1:11 left in the game, the Bulldogs kept themselves alive after the Lumberjacks missed a couple free throws and forced turnovers. The Bulldogs had a good look to take a one-point lead with a three-pointer, but missed. The Lumberjacks looked to seal the game with a pair of free throws, the second free throw was made. Ethan Brown had 0.1 seconds to shoot it way from half court. Went in, but basket did not count.
“We gave ourselves a chance. I was very happy with my kids; we were down 10 at one point. We were able to fight back, and get back into a position to at least get a chance to win the ball game,” Bulldogs head coach Jordan Hamilton said.
Miller led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points. Brown added five points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will be in action tomorrow at 2 p.m. playing the loser between Declo and Melba in the consolation bracket.
